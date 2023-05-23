SACKETS HARBOR — Emily Young scored Logan Romeo with a walk-off single as the third-seeded Sackets Harbor softball team survived an upset bid from No. 14 Fabius-Pompey for a 7-6 Section 3 Class D second-round win on Tuesday.
Taylor Mower went 3-for-3 and Natalie Gibbons tied the single-season record for pitching victories with 14 for the Patriots (14-6). Sackets Harbor will host sixth-seeded Cincinnatus (11-8) in a quarterfinal game at 5 p.m. Thursday.
ALEXANDRIA 20, COPENHAGEN 4 (5)
Hailey Fadden finished a home run shy of the cycle and drove in four runs as the fifth-seeded Purple Ghosts topped the No. 12 Golden Knights in a Class D second-round game in Alexandria Bay.
Cecil Velez singled twice and plated three runs while Sierra Fasshauer tripled and brought in three runs for Alexandria (14-4), which travels to fourth-seeded West Canada Valley for a quarterfinal matchup at 5 p.m. Thursday.
Alyssa Fitzpatrick singled twice and plated a run for Copenhagen (6-14).
WEST CANADA VALLEY 9, BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 2
Hannah Burdick struck out 16 and allowed one earned run on four hits to help the fourth-seeded Indians (13-3) beat the Panthers in a Class D second-round outing in Newport. Belleville Henderson finished with a 5-13 record.
ORISKANY 15, LYME 0 (5)
Kyla Zabek doubled twice and drove in three runs as the second-seeded Redskins blanked the No. 15 Lakers in a Class D second-round game at Oriskany. Juliet Tagliaferri struck out 10 for Oriskany (15-4).
Dallas Parker singled for Lyme (4-14).
SOUTH JEFFERSON 7, HANNIBAL 6
Trinity Brimmer recorded two hits and two RBIs as the third-seeded Spartans outlasted the No. 14 Warriors in a Class B second-round game in Adams Center.
Bryanna Moroughan registered two hits for South Jefferson (16-1), which hosts No. 10 Central Valley Academy (12-10) in a quarterfinal at 5 p.m. Thursday.
n Also in the Class B second round, 10th-seeded General Brown suffered a 9-3 loss at No. 7 Canastota (15-5). The Lions ended at 10-7 overall.
SANDY CREEK 18, WEEDSPORT 8
Baylee Williams went 4-for-5 with a double, triple and three RBIs as the second-seeded and defending champion Comets defeated the No. 15 Warriors in a Class C second-round game in Sandy Creek.
Madden Soluri earned the pitching victory and added four hits and three RBIs for Sandy Creek (16-2), which hosts seventh-seeded Westmoreland (13-5) in a Thursday quarterfinal slated for 5 p.m.
Morgan Flask doubled a homered for Weedsport (6-14).
THOUSAND ISLANDS 5, MT MARKHAM 1
Delaney Wiley piled up 18 strikeouts and allowed one run on two hits across seven innings pitched, also finishing 3-for-4 with two doubles, a triple, and four runs scored to carry the sixth-seeded Vikings to the Class C second-round win over the No. 11 Mustangs (6-9) in Clayton.
Genevieve Cartaya went 3-for-4 with an RBI for Thousand Islands (14-2).
n In other Class C second-round games, top-seeded Jordan-Elbridge claimed a 15-0 win over No. 16 Beaver River, while No. 5 Onondaga-Lafayette beat No. 13 South Lewis, 6-4. The Beavers and Falcons each finished with a 6-13 mark.
BASEBALL
SOUTH JEFFERSON 10, SOLVAY 0
Jack Buckingham struck out seven batters across seven innings for the three-hit shutout, leading the top-seeded and unbeaten Spartans to the Section 3 Class B second-round victory over the No 16 Bearcats (9-12) in Adams.
Buckingham also doubled with two RBIs, Zach Blevins tripled with two RBIs, and Kaleb Peters went 2-for-3 with one RBI for South Jefferson (19-0), which will host a quarterfinal game Thursday.
LOWVILLE 7, ADIRONDACK 3
Brody Brown went 2-for-3 with a two-run single as the seventh-seeded Red Raiders pulled away from the No. 10 Wildcats in a Class B second-round game at Lowville.
Lowville (11-6) used a six-run sixth inning to seal the victory and set a 5 p.m. Thursday quarterfinal date with second-seeded Westhill (18-2).
Braden White smacked a solo home run for Adirondack (11-8).
BEAVER RIVER 10, FRANKFORT-SCHUYLER 2
Bobby Hazard went 2-for-3 with three RBIs to help the No. 2 Beavers beat the No. 15 Maroon Knights in a Class C second-round matchup in Beaver Falls.
Jake Boliver and Cooper Joslin each pitched three-plus innings with six and four strikeouts, respectively, for Beaver River (19-2).
Jacob Grau and Kade Schneider each doubled in the win over Frankfort-Schuyler (6-11).
WEEDSPORT 11, SOUTH LEWIS 4
The fourth-seeded Warriors (15-4) struck for eight runs in the third inning to secure the Class C second-round victory over the No. 13 Falcons in Weedsport.
Matt Farese singled in a pair of runs while Marek Morrison and Drew Maurer each delivered an RBI for South Lewis (10-11).
MT. MARKHAM 5, SANDY CREEK 3
Winning pitcher Mason Beigh had eight strikeouts and Kevin Gates struck out six to pitch the eighth-seeded Mustangs (11-5) to a Class C second-round win over the No. 9 Comets in Mt. Markham. Sandy Creek ended its season at 10-9 overall.
n In another Class C second-round matchup, No. 16 Thousand Islands suffered a 13-0 loss at top-seeded Bishop Ludden (17-2). The Vikings ended the campaign with a 7-13 mark.
STOCKBRIDGE VALLEY 9, COPENHAGEN 2
The host and fourth-seeded Cougars (12-3) scored four runs in the sixth inning to halt a comeback bid for the No. 13 Golden Knights in a Class D first-round game in Stockbridge Valley.
Copenhagen finished at 6-12 overall.
n Also in the Class D first round, fifth-seeded Lyme was upset by No. 12 Madison, 11-9, in Chaumont. The Lakers ended their season at 12-5 overall.
n In a Class A first-round game, host and seventh-seeded Fulton (6-12) captured an 8-2 victory over No. 10 Watertown. The Cyclones ended their season at 2-13 overall.
BOYS LACROSSE
CARTHAGE 21, VVS 1
Noah Odett delivered three goals and four assists to guide the sixth-seeded Comets to the Section 3 Class C first-round rout of the No. 11 Red Devils (2-11) in Carthage.
Ashton Norton and Josh Bigelow added three goals apiece, and Grant Dicob generated two goals and two assists for the Comets (7-10). Carthage advanced to a Wednesday quarterfinal at No. 3 Westhill (11-4).
INDIAN RIVER 15, CORTLAND 11
Ethan Petrus provided three goals and four assists while Riley Alexander scored a team-high five goals to lead the No. 7 Warriors to the Class C first-round win over the No. 10 Purple Tigers (6-11) in Philadelphia.
Connor McMahon added four goals and an assist for Indian River (4-13), which advanced to a quarterfinal at No. 2 New Hartford (13-3) on Wednesday.
GIRLS LACROSSE
CARTHAGE 10, SOUTHERN HILLS 9
Isabelle Wormwood scored six goals to lift the fifth-seeded visiting Comets to the Section 3 Class C quarterfinal victory over the No. 4 Storm (12-5).
Bella Perrigo scored twice, and Mattingly Dorchester made seven saves for Carthage (7-10), which will face top-seeded Indian River (15-2) in a semifinal Thursday at Chittenango.
Also in a quarterfinal, Indian River was awarded a forfeit win over Cortland.
SOUTH JEFFERSON 24, CLINTON 3
Savannah Hodges scored six goals to go with an assist, and Paisley Cook contributed three goals and four assists as the top-seeded Spartans cruised to the Class D quarterfinal victory over the No. 8 Warriors (6-11) in Adams.
Cook also won nine draw controls, and Madelyn Barney added four goals and two assists for South Jefferson (14-2).
The Spartans will face Frontier League foe General Brown in the semifinals Thursday at Syracuse-Christian Brothers Academy.
GENERAL BROWN 17, MARCELLUS 13
Cameryn Case tallied three goals and four assists to lift the fourth-seeded Lions to the Class D quarterfinal win over the No. 5 Mustangs (9-9) in Dexter.
Trinity Stowell and Ava Dupee scored five and four goals, respectively, for General Brown (8-9).
■ Also in sectional play, third-seeded Westhill defeated sixth-seeded Immaculate Heart Central, 12-1, in a Class D quarterfinal.
TRACK AND FIELD
BERNARD WINS THREE TIMES
South Lewis junior Brynn Bernard won three events at the Section 3 Class C-1 championships in Little Falls to help the girls team place second.
Bernard dominated the distance events of the 1,500 meters, 2,000 steeplechase and 3,000. The Falcons swept the 3,000 with Mallory Kraeger and Hadassah Siegrist finishing second and third, respectively. Shelby Becraft took first in the 100 hurdles for South Lewis, which finished second behind Pulaski.
In the boys competition, MacCoy Maciejko was second in the 3,000 steeplechase and third in the 3,200 while Michael McGrath took second in the 3,200 for South Lewis, which was third behind Pulaski and Living Word Academy.
