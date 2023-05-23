Quartet starts playoffs as No. 1s

Sports roundup

SACKETS HARBOR — Emily Young scored Logan Romeo with a walk-off single as the third-seeded Sackets Harbor softball team survived an upset bid from No. 14 Fabius-Pompey for a 7-6 Section 3 Class D second-round win on Tuesday.

Taylor Mower went 3-for-3 and Natalie Gibbons tied the single-season record for pitching victories with 14 for the Patriots (14-6). Sackets Harbor will host sixth-seeded Cincinnatus (11-8) in a quarterfinal game at 5 p.m. Thursday.

