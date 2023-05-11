SACKETS HARBOR — Kendall Bisbort went 2-for-4 with a triple and scored the winning run as the Sackets Harbor softball team rallied with a three-run seventh inning for a walk-off 7-6 Frontier League “D” Division win over Alexandria on Thursday afternoon.
Natalie Gibbons and Lily Green each supplied a pair of hits for the Patriots (10-4, 10-3).
Bridget Watson struck out eight and drove in a pair of runs, while Hailey Fadden generated two hits for Alexandria (10-3, 8-3).
WATERTOWN 6, LOWVILLE 3
Mallory Peters was 3-for-3 with two doubles and three RBI to lead the Cyclones past the Red Raiders (5-6) in a crossover game at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds in Watertown.
Kim DiLeonardo went 2-for-3 with a double for Watertown (6-7, 5-5).
SOUTH LEWIS 5, BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 3
Aleigha Hill doubled and drove in two runs as South Lewis scored all five runs in the second inning for the crossover victory against Belleville Henderson in Turin.
Mallory Bush delivered three hits for the Falcons (5-9, 5-7), and Megan Klossner tripled and pitched the win.
Neva Bettinger hit a triple for the Panthers (4-11, 3-9).
BASEBALL
INDIAN RIVER 7, LOWVILLE 6
Austin Manning delivered a walk-off single to score two runs in the seventh inning, pushing the Warriors past the Red Raiders for the FL crossover victory in Philadelphia.
Manning finished 2-for-4 overall with a pair of singles. Owen Frans allowed just one earned run and struck out three in the complete game for Indian River (5-7, 4-6). Sawyer Honeywell finished 2-for-4, including a double, to go with an RBI for the Warriors.
Lowville dropped to 7-6 overall and league.
BEAVER RIVER 12, SACKETS HARBOR 2 (5)
Jake Boliver doubled, drove in two runs, stole a pair of bases and scored three times to help the Beavers cruise past the Patriots for a FL crossover victory in Beaver Falls.
Lucas Roes went 2-for-4 with a pair of singles, Brit Dicob doubled, and each added two stolen bases for Beaver River (14-1, 13-1).
The Beavers scored five runs in the bottom of the fifth to secure the shortened victory.
Sackets Harbor fell to 2-11.
BOYS LACROSSE
WATERTOWN 17, SOUTH JEFFERSON 3
Jack Clough generated three goals and three assists to lead a balanced effort as the Cyclones topped the Spartans in a Frontier League game in Watertown.
Jack Adams tallied three goals, Nico Spaziani totaled three goals and an assist and Mick O’Donnell chipped in two goals and two assists, for Watertown (12-2, 10-0), which finished with a perfect record in the league. Also for the Cyclones, Jack Rathbun supplied two goals and an assist, Kyan Combs scored a pair of goals and goalie Patrick Duah made 12 saves.
This marks the first time in program history that Watertown went undefeated in a Frontier League season. The Cyclones had already clinched their fourth straight league championship earlier in the week.
Chase Waite scored two goals to pace South Jefferson (6-8, 4-5).
GENERAL BROWN 18, THOUSAND ISLANDS 6
Julian St. Croix scored five goals and Ethan McConnell supplied four goals as the Lions defeated the Vikings in a FL game in Clayton.
Sheamus Devine totaled six points, including scoring three goals, Gabe Malcolm generated a goal and four assists and Luke Dupee contributed three goals and two assists for General Brown (8-5, 7-2). Carter Hunt chipped in two goals and two assists for the Lions and goalie Luke Secreti made nine saves.
WESTHILL 10, CARTHAGE 4
Emmet Starowicz totaled five goals and two assists as the Warriors downed the Comets in a nonleague game at Carthage.
Andrew Mondo and Owen Etoll each tallied two goals and an assist for Westhill (10-4). Ashton Norton scored a pair of goals to pace Carthage (4-9).
GIRLS LACROSSE
INDIAN RIVER 20, GENERAL BROWN 9
Raven Marsell scored five goals and assisted on three others, Keera LaLonde tallied four goals and two assists and Michaela Delles generated five goals as the Warriors cruised past the Lions to win a FL game in Dexter.
Allison LaMora contributed three goals, Carolina Burnard scored a pair of goals and Kallie Delles registered a goal and four assists for Indian River (13-2, 8-2), which finished in second place.
Natalie Uscio and Ava Dupee each tallied two goals and an assist for General Brown (4-9, 1-9) and Alivia Cross and Natalie Bonham-Kovalik each scored a pair of goals.
JAMESVILLE-DEWITT 13, WATERTOWN 12
Caroline Stone totaled four goals and an assist as the Red Rams edged the Cyclones in a nonleague game played in DeWitt.
Sadie Withers, Merris Kessler and Macy Durkin each scored a pair of goals for Jamesville-DeWitt (11-2).
Alex Macutek totaled six points, including scoring five goals, and Sienna Virga, Olivia Macutek and Adriana Arthur each generated a pair of goals for Watertown (8-6). Goalie Ava Virga finished with 13 saves for the Cyclones.
