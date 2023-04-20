CLAYTON — Madison Darling delivered a game-tying double and Scout Preston followed with a go-ahead two-run triple — both coming in the seventh inning — as Sandy Creek rallied to defeat Thousand Islands, 6-3, in a Frontier League “C” Division softball game Thursday.
Preston finished 3-for-4 for the Comets (3-0), Darling also singled and Julia Hollister singled twice.
Jenna Pavlot tripled, doubled and drove in three runs for the Vikings (3-1).
BEAVER RIVER 15, COPENHAGEN 8
Eliza Metzler and Ella St. Croix each delivered key hits to spark big innings for Beaver River in an interdivision victory over Copenhagen in Beaver Falls.
Metzler (2-for-3) hit a three-run double to highlight the Beavers’ four-run fourth. St. Croix (3-for-4) delivered a three-run double in her team’s five-run fifth.
Katelyn Adams pitched the victory for Beaver River (3-1).
Alyssa Fitzpatrick supplied a hit and scored twice for Copenhagen (1-1).
BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 19, LAFARGEVILLE 3 (5)
Eight batters drove in at least one run for Belleville Henderson, which defeated LaFargeville in a FL “D” Division game at LaFargeville.
Jaselyn Nolder knocked in two runs and Ever Vaughn scored five times for the Panthers (2-2). Layla Rogers pitched the win, striking out three and allowing three hits.
BASEBALL
LYME 4, BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 2
Evan Froelich pitched a complete game with 11 strikeouts to top a pitchers’ duel and pace the Lakers past the Panthers for a FL “D” Division victory in Adams.
Jon LaFontaine hit a two-run home run in the first inning for Lyme (1-1).
Brittan Cross struck out 17 and surrendered two earned runs on three hits for Belleville Henderson (1-2).
BEAVER RIVER 16, ALEXANDRIA 0 (5)
Cooper Joslin pitched a two-hit shutout and Jake Boliver tripled, singled, drove in three runs and stole two bases as Beaver River won an interdivision game at Alexandria Bay.
Joslin struck out eight and walked none. Bobby Hazard added two RBIs for the Beavers (4-0, 3-0), and Kade Schneider went 2-for-4 with two stolen bases.
Kalman Trickey went 2-for-2 for Alexandria (1-1).
COPENHAGEN 7, HEUVELTON 4
Colton Parkin went 2-for-3 with a double and a run batted in to help the Golden Knights beat the Bulldogs for a nonleague win in Copenhagen.
Samuel Carroll pitched three innings in relief to secure the win for Copenhagen (3-1).
Brandon Pray went 2-for-4 atop the leadoff spot for Heuvelton (1-1).
BOYS LACROSSE
GENERAL BROWN 20, INDIAN RIVER 9
Sheamus Devine delivered four goals and six assists as the Lions beat the Warriors for the FL win at Dexter.
Julian St. Croix and Gabe Secreti scored five and four goals, respectively, and each added an assist for General Brown (4-3, 4-1).
Connor McMahon scored three goals to go with an assist, and Ethan Petrus provided a goal and two assists for Indian River (1-4, 1-3).
GIRLS LACROSSE
INDIAN RIVER 16, IMMACULATE HEART 7
Ravan Marsell scored five goals to go with an assist while Kallie and Michaela Delles each delivered five points to power the Warriors to a FL win over in Philadelphia.
Kallie Delles scored five goals while Michaela Delles tallied three goals and two assists for Indian River (5-1, 4-1).
Jennah Netto recorded a goal and three assists, while Abigail Bombard and Bria Larrabee each scored twice for Immaculate Heart Central (1-4, 1-3).
SOUTH JEFFERSON 20, WATERTOWN 7
Savannah Hodges scored seven goals and dished an assist to guide the Spartans to a FL win in Adams.
Paisley Cook finished with three goals, two assists, and a team-high 13 draw controls for South Jefferson (5-1, 5-0).
Alex Macutek and Adriana Arthur scored two goals apiece for Watertown (3-3).
CARTHAGE 15, GENERAL BROWN 14
Isabelle Wormwood scored 10 goals as the Comets edged the Lions to win a FL game in Carthage.
Macie Hancock totaled three goals and two assists for Carthage (2-5, 1-4).
Trinity Stowell scored six goals for General Brown (1-4), Natalie Bonham-Kovalik generated three goals and Alivia Cross tallied two goals and an assist.
