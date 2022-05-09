TURIN — Bailey Williams went 4-for-4 with a double as the Sandy Creek softball team used a fast start to beat South Lewis, 12-2, in a battle of Frontier League “C” Division unbeatens Monday.
Julia Hollister chipped in two hits and two RBIs, while Hailey McGrew socked a two-run home run for the Comets (9-2, 9-0).
Aleigha Hill went 3-for-4 for the Falcons (8-2, 7-1).
THOUSAND ISLANDS 22, BEAVER RIVER 6
Delaney Wiley smashed a pair of home runs and plated seven runs as the Vikings beat the Beavers (1-10, 1-9) in a “C” Division game at Beaver Falls.
Allie Swenson added a home run and five RBIs for Thousand Islands (10-0, 9-0).
SOUTH JEFFERSON 13, CARTHAGE 1
Bryanna Moroughan collected three hits, including a home run, as the Spartans defeated the Comets in crossover play at Adams.
Colleen Davis struck out 10 in five innings for South Jefferson (11-3, 9-1).
Shantel Cox smacked a solo home run for Carthage (8-4, 4-4).
LOWVILLE 6, GENERAL BROWN 2
Grace Myers posted two hits and two RBIs in the Red Raiders “B” Division victory over the Lions in Lowville.
Catherine Peer provided a pair of hits for Lowville (4-6).
Riley Lomber tripled and drove in a run for General Brown (4-8, 4-7).
LYME 11, COPENHAGEN 0
Callie LaFontaine went 4-for-5 with two home runs and five RBIs as the Indians blanked the Golden Knights (1-10, 1-8) in a “D” Division game at Copenhagen.
Karyssa Parker tripled and drove in a run for Lyme (4-5).
ALEXANDRIA 11, BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 8
Felicity Roberts and Cecil Velez each brought in three runs as the Purple Ghosts beat the Panthers in a “D” Division game at Alexandria Bay.
Maddie Savage contributed a pair of RBIs for Alexandria (3-7).
Kambylle Allen and Ever Vaughn each generated two RBIs for Belleville Henderson (4-8, 3-6).
BASEBALL
LOWVILLE 9, SOUTH LEWIS 5
Elijah Englehart belted a three-run homer as part of a four-RBI day as the Red Raiders topped the Falcons in a FL crossover game at Turin.
Max Makuch and Ryan Larkins each went 2-for-4 for Lowville (8-7, 8-6).
Aidan McGuire went 2-for-4 with a double for South Lewis (4-9).
LYME 15, LAFARGEVILLE 2 (5)
Mike Flyzik supplied two hits and two RBIs as the Indians downed the Red Knights in a “D” Division game at LaFargeville.
Dominick Sanford added a single, a double and an RBI for Lyme (11-1).
Riley Moneghan provided two hits, including a double, for LaFargeville (0-12).
BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 8, COPENHAGEN 0
Nick Flagg struck out nine in a two-hit shutout as the Panthers (9-2) blanked the Golden Knights in “D” Division play at Belleville.
Aydan Sheitz generated both hits for Copenhagen (3-10).
INDIAN RIVER 12, GENERAL BROWN 7
Logan Fults struck out nine in five innings of relief and added three hits as the Warriors rallied past the Lions in a crossover victory at Dexter.
Sawyer Honeywell drove in five runs for Indian River (3-8).
Eli Rawleigh notched a pair of hits for General Brown (2-10).
CARTHAGE 12, CANTON 0 (5)
Alex Mono kept up his hot hitting with a double and three RBIs as the Comets blanked the Golden Bears in a nonleague game at Carthage.
Mono, Dawson Widrick and Mason Moser each collected two hits for Carthage (11-4).
Sam Roiger and Daven-Glenn LaFaver both singled for Canton (8-3).
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
LOWVILLE WINS PAIR
Taci Smith won four events as Lowville beat host Watertown and Indian River in a FL three-way meet.
Smith won the 100 meters, 200, long jump and was part of the 400 relay for Lowville (5-2), which beat Watertown, 105-31, and Indian River, 94-37.
Azarya Raper won the high jump and triple jump for Indian River (3-3), which beat Watertown, 80-55.
Kate Cissell captured the shot put and Anna Kenepp won the pole vault for the Cyclones (1-6).
BOYS LACROSSE
CARTHAGE 15, LOWVILLE 4
Carter Kempney totaled four goals and two assists as the Comets downed the Red Raiders (1-9, 0-9) in a FL game at Lowville.
Josh Bigelow scored three goals and Lincoln Escudero netted two goals and three assists for Carthage (9-4, 7-3).
GIRLS LACROSSE
JAMESVILLE-DEWITT 14, WATERTOWN 12
Lindsay Hildreth’s five goals and one assist, and Merrius Keeler’s four goals and one assist paced the Red Rams (10-3) to a nonleague win over the Cyclones (9-4) at Jamesville.
Watertown’s offense was led by Delaney Callahan’s five goals, Alex Macutek’s four goals and two assists, and Neicia Smith’s three goals.
INDIAN RIVER 16, CLINTON 12
Ravan Marsell racked up six goals as Indian River beat Clinton in a nonleague battle of Warriors at Clinton.
Maddy Goodrich and Michaela Delles each registered four goals for Indian River (9-3).
Claire Barone paced Clinton (7-4) with four goals.
CARTHAGE 14, MEXICO 8
Georgiana Doldo and Brooklynne Perrigo each recorded five goals and an assist in the Comets’ nonleague win over the Tigers (1-11) at Mexico.
Jayden Brown made 13 saves for Carthage (5-7).
