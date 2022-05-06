ADAMS — Nolan Widrick and Corey Roberts combined on a three-hitter as South Jefferson’s baseball team defeated Lowville, 8-1, on Thursday to clinch the Frontier League’s “B” Division crown.
Widrick allowed one run on two hits, striking out 10, while walking only one in recording the win for South Jefferson (11-0), and Roberts pitched two shutout innings, striking out five, to finish up.
Roberts also singled twice and drove in two runs, Widrick doubled and singled, Zach Blevins singled twice and Evan Widrick doubled and knocked in a run,
The Spartans, who swept the three-game season series with the Red Raiders, claimed their fifth straight division title.
Max Makuch doubled, singled and drove in a run for Lowville (6-5, 6-4).
CARTHAGE 11, WATERTOWN 6
Thomas Storms lashed three hits and added two RBIs, while Shay Sinitiere contributed two hits to pace the Comets (8-4, 6-3) to a FL “A” Division win over the Cyclones (5-4, 5-3) in Carthage.
P.J. Fadel and John Flowers each added two hits and two RBIs for the Cyclones.
INDIAN RIVER 6, GENERAL BROWN 5
Reshawn Prince doubled in three runs to highlight a four-run fourth inning and pace the Warriors to a division crossover win in Philadelphia.
Logan Fultz singled twice, drove in a pair of runs and scored a run for Indian River (2-7). Nick Rodgers doubled and knocked in a pair of runs for General Brown.
BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 17, SACKETS HARBOR 9
Jeremy McGrath singled twice, doubled and knocked in four runs to lift the Panthers past the Patriots in a “D” Division game at Sackets Harbor.
Brayden Richmond and Cayden Randall each singled three times and drove in three and two runs, respectively, for Belleville Henderson (7-2).
Gabe Gondek singled twice, tripled and drove in three runs for Sackets Harbor (4-6).
SOFTBALL
SANDY CREEK 10, BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 1
Scout Preston went 4-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs as the Comets downed the Panthers in a crossover matchup at Belleville.
Hannah White added two hits and two RBIs for Sandy Creek (7-2, 7-0). Shannon Simpson went 2-for-2 with a double for Belleville Henderson (3-7, 2-5).
SACKETS HARBOR 7, COPENHAGEN 2
Myah Mattice finished with three hits as the Patriots got off to a fast start in a “D” Division win over the Golden Knights at Sackets Harbor.
Natalie Gibbons struck out nine and drove in a pair of runs with a double and a triple for Sackets Harbor (5-4, 5-3). Onnika Wood struck out nine for Copenhagen (1-9, 1-7).
LAFARGEVILLE 13, ALEXANDRIA 11
Brooke McKee was a home run short of the cycle as the Red Knights rallied again with a six-run fifth inning to overcome the Purple Ghosts in a “D” Division slugfest in Alexandria Bay.
Grace Timmermann added two hits and two RBIs for LaFargeville (4-2), which turned five double plays.
Cecil Velez paced Alexandria (2-5) with a single, double and an RBI.
BOYS LACROSSE
GENERAL BROWN 9, INDIAN RIVER 8
Ethan McConnell totaled two goals and two assists and Julian St. Croix tallied two goals and an assist as the Lions edged the Warriors in a league game at Philadelphia.
Goalie Luke Secreti made 12 saves for General Brown (7-3, 6-3). Ramsey Burnard contributed two goals and two assists for Indian River (5-8, 4-5).
SOUTH JEFFERSON 13, LOWVILLE 1
Ethan Hopkins totaled four goals and two assists to spark the Spartans past the Red Raiders in a league game at Adams.
Chase Waite contributed three goals and an assist for South Jefferson (5-8, 4-5), Layton Bluteau scored a pair of goals and Adam Pooler finished with a goal and two assists against Lowville (1-8, 0-8).
GIRLS LACROSSE
SOUTH JEFFERSON 17, IMMACULATE HEART 0
Savannah Hodges scored three goals and added two assists, and Julia Garvin scored twice and assisted on five goals as the Spartans blanked the Cavaliers in a FL game at Watertown.
The Spartans (11-1, 8-0) have won three games in three days, outscoring the competition 53-7.
Macy Shultz contributed three goals and Sophia Watts finished with two goals and an assist. Jennaca McGill made three saves in the shutout.
INDIAN RIVER 15, GENERAL BROWN 5
Bella Davis scored three goals and assisted on four others to pace the Warriors to a win over the Lions in a nonleague game at Dexter.
Michaela Delles, Maddy Goodrich and Ravan Marsell each added three goals and an assist for Indian River (8-3, 5-3).
Natalie Bonham-Kovalik scored a pair of goals for General Brown (1-9, 1-7).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.