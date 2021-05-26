GLEN PARK — Alayna Bush homered as part of a three-hit effort as South Jefferson held off General Brown 6-5 for a Frontier League “B” Division softball victory Wednesday.
Bryanna Moroughan added a home run for South Jefferson (9-1 overall, 9-0 division).
Ally Wargo belted a home run and Kori Nichols supplied two hits for General Brown (8-4, 7-4).
SANDY CREEK 9, BEAVER RIVER 4
Deanna Hathway went 2-for-4 with two RBIs as the Comets rallied for eight runs in the seventh inning to get past the Beavers in a “C” Division game at Beaver Falls.
Madison Darling and Baylee Williams each added a double and an RBI for Sandy Creek (7-2, 6-2).
Sisters Sarah Evan and Alyssa Evan each went 2-for-4 for Beaver River (7-5, 6-5).
LYME 5, SACKETS HARBOR 3
Karyssa Parker tripled twice with two RBIs as the Indians edged the Patriots in a “D” Division game at Sackets Harbor.
Callie LaFontaine went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI for Lyme (7-4).
Lauren Sholet provided two hits and Isabella Cuva homered for Sackets Harbor (4-8, 4-7).
LAFARGEVILLE 8, BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 7
Chloe Duvall went 2-for-3 with three RBIs as the Red Knights fended off the Panthers in “D” Division play at LaFargeville.
Josie Barton collected three hits for LaFargeville (4-8, 4-7).
Elaina Sugden paced Belleville Henderson (2-6) with two hits and two RBIs.
BASEBALL
BEAVER RIVER 12, SANDY CREEK 2 (5)
Pitcher Brandon Atwood won his second complete game in the past three days as the Beavers topped the Comets in a division crossover game at Beaver River.
Jonah Mullin doubled twice, and Kadin Martin (two RBIs) and Brayden Campeau each singled twice for Beaver River (12-2, 11-1). Jonah Shear contributed a two-run double in a game shortened to five innings because of a 10-run mercy rule.
Alex Caufield singled twice for Sandy Creek (2-10).
SOUTH JEFFERSON 10, GENERAL BROWN 0 (5)
Corey Roberts drove in three runs and tripled in the Spartans’ “B” Division victory over the Lions (1-13) in Dexter.
Nate Hulbert added two hits, including a triple, and Evan Widrick earned the win and got two hits for South Jefferson (12-1).
CARTHAGE 26, INDIAN RIVER 7 (5) Alex Luther went 5-for-5 and drove in four runs and Thomas Storms went 5-for-6, including a double, to help pace a 23-hit attack as the Comets downed the Warriors in an “A” Division game in Philadelphia.
Avry LaGasse went 4-for-4 and drove in five runs for Carthage (7-4, 5-3) in a game shortened to five innings because of a 10-run mercy rule.
Mason Moser (double), Alex Mono and Gabe James collected two hits each.
Hayden Matice doubled and drove in three runs for Indian River (3-6).
LOWVILLE 13, WATERTOWN 3 (5)
Elijan Englehart doubled, singled and drove in three runs to pace the Red Raiders past the Cyclones in a division crossover game in Lowville.
Winning pitcher Aidan Macaulay and Englehart combined on a three-hitter for Lowville (7-5) in a game shortened to five innings.
Eric Sanders singled twice and drove in two runs for Watertown (4-9, 4-7).
LYME 7-2, SACKETS HARBOR 1-0 (5)
Tyler Wilson collected three hits, including a pair of doubles, and drove in two runs on the day as the Indians swept the Patriots in a “D” Division doubleheader at Sackets Harbor.
In the first game, Mike Flyzik tossed a two-hitter over five innings, striking out 14 and walking two for Lyme (7-2).
In the nightcap, Evan Frolic spun a one-hitter over five innings, striking out 10 and walking three for the Indians, and Derrike Goutremout doubled.
Tyler Green pitched a three-hitter in the second game for Sackets Harbor (2-10, 2-9).
COPENHAGEN 14, ALEXANDRIA 0 (5)
Clayton Parkin singled twice and drove in four runs to spark the Golden Knights past the Purple Ghosts in a “D” Division game in Copenhagen.
Winning pitcher Lucas Graves and Lukas Slate each totaled two hits and an RBI for Copenhagen (8-4, 7-4) and Tufo doubled and drove in a run.
Wade Stone singled twice for Alexandria (1-7).
LOWVILLE 12, WATERTOWN 0
Aidan Zehr generated three hits and pitched five innings for the win in the Red Raiders crossover win over the host Cyclones (4-8. 4-6) at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds on Tuesday.
Gavin Macaulay and Sam Beyer each plated two runs for Lowville (6-5).
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
INDIAN RIVER 78, SOUTH LEWIS 54
Roderrick Crawford and Caleb Adams each won an individual event and teamed up on two relays as the Warriors wrapped up a perfect regular season and the Frontier League “A” Division crown with an interdivision win over the Falcons in Philadelphia.
Crawford picked up wins in the 400-meter relay while Adams got the top spot in the 200 for Indian River (4-0). Crawford and Adams were members of the 1,600 and 3,200 relays for the Warriors.
Alec Hirschey won the 110 hurdles, 400 hurdles, long jump and triple jump for South Lewis (0-2).
SPARTANS WIN TWICE
Josh Bliss and Thomas King each won three individual events as South Jefferson beat both Sandy Creek and host Watertown in a three-way league meet.
Bliss won in the 1,600 meters, 3,200 and pole vault while King earned wins in the 400, 800 and high jump for South Jefferson (2-3), which beat Watertown, 68-55, and Sandy Creek, 105-4.
Hayden Gates was a four-time winner with victories in the 100, 200, long jump and triple jump for Watertown (2-3), which topped Sandy Creek, 78-6.
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
SOUTH LEWIS 104, INDIAN RIVER 36
Leah Green won four events as the Falcons topped the Warriors in an interdivision meet Tuesday in Turin.
Greene got victories in the 100 hurdles, 400 hurdles, 400 relay and high jump for South Lewis (4-0).
Cassidy Cook won the shot put, Mackenzie Adams placed first in the long jump and Madison Davis took the triple jump for Indian River (1-3).
