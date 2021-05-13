TURIN — Alayna Bush went 4-for-5, including a double, and drove in two runs as South Jefferson’s softball team defeated South Lewis, 10-7, in eight innings in a Frontier League division crossover game Wednesday.
Bryanna Moroughan collected three hits and two RBIs for the Spartans (4-1 overall, 4-0 league).
Brooke Platt belted out four hits for the Falcons (2-2, 2-1).
GENERAL BROWN 11, LOWVILLE 2
Ally Wargo doubled three times and plated five runs as the Lions downed the Red Raiders (0-5) in a “B” Division game in Glen Park.
Ashlee Ward tossed a complete-game, five-hitter and struck out seven for General Brown (4-0).
THOUSAND ISLANDS 15, BEAVER RIVER 2
Haylee Alteri went 3-for-5 with three RBIs as the Vikings topped the Beavers in a “C” Division game at Beaver Falls.
Mary Connerton registered a two-run single for Thousand Islands (3-0).
Alexia Clemons went 2-for-3 for Beaver River (1-3).
LAFARGEVILLE 11, SACKETS HARBOR 6
Chloe Duvall plated three runs with a base hit and the Red Knights beat the Patriots in a “D” Division game at LaFargeville.
Rachael Brown went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for LaFargeville (1-3).
Savannah Chiodi doubled for Sackets Harbor (1-4).
BASEBALL
THOUSAND ISLANDS 10, BEAVER RIVER 0 (5)
Winning pitcher Wyatt Parliament tossed a two-hitter and also slugged a three-run home run and singled twice as the Vikings blanked the Beavers in a “C” Division game shortened to five innings in Beaver Falls.
Parliament struck out 14 and issued only one walk for Thousand Islands (3-1). Brayden Mason singled three times and drove in a run for the Vikings.
Sam Bush and Brayden Campeau each singled for Beaver River (4-2, 3-1).
LYME 11, COPENHAGEN 1 (5)
Tyler Wilson tripled, doubled and knocked in four runs as the Indians defeated the Golden Knights in a “D” Division encounter shortened to five innings in Chaumont.
Derrike Goutremout and Dominic Sanford each singled three times and drove in a run for Lyme (3-0) against Copenhagen (3-3).
Evan Frolic allowed three singles over five innings and struck out seven in in his first start of the season.
SOUTH JEFFERSON 9, SOUTH LEWIS 1
Max Gray went 3-for-4 and drove in two runs as the Spartans defeated the Falcons in a division crossover road game.
Naye Hulbert and Logan Hess each doubled and scored two runs for South Jefferson (3-1) and winning pitcher Colby Randall scattered three hits over four-plus innings, striking out nine.
South Lewis (0-4) turned a triple play in the sixth inning.
LOWVILLE 21, GENERAL BROWN 0
Brody Brown went 5-for-6 and drove in a run and Gavin Macaulay and Aidan Macaulay each singled three times and knocked four runs apiece to fuel the Red Raiders to a “B” Division victory over the Lions (1-4) in Lowville.
Elijah Engelhart singled twice and drove in five runs for Lowville (5-1).
CARTHAGE 13, SACKETS HARBOR 3 (5)
Winning pitcher Mason Moser went 4-for-5, knocked in two runs and stole two bases to pace the Comets past the Patriots in a nonleague game shortened to five innings in Carthage.
Dawson Widrick doubled, singled and drove in three runs for Carthage (2-1), and Alex Mono went 3-for-3 with two runs scored.
Moser also held Sackets Harbor (2-2) to two hits in his first outing of the season.
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
INDIAN RIVER 108, CARTHAGE 33
Caleb Adams placed first four times as the Warriors defeated the Comets in a Frontier League “A” Division meet at Philadelphia.
Adams won the 200, 400, 1,600 relay and 3,200 relay for Indian River (2-0).
Gavin Lajoie won the pole vault for Carthage (1-1).
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
SOUTH JEFFERSON 82, WATERTOWN 49
Kennady Billman won four times as the Spartans beat the host Cyclones in a Frontier League “A” Division meet.
Billman earned victories in the 100, 200, 1,600 meter relay and long jump for South Jefferson (2-0).
Heaven DeJesus placed first in the triple jump for Watertown (0-2).
CARTHAGE 81, INDIAN RIVER 49
Alena Pak and Jacquelynn Grinnell each won three events as the Comets topped the Warriors in an “A” Division meet Tuesday in Philadelphia.
Pak picked up wins in the 400 relay, long jump and 1.600 meter relay while Grinnel was first in the 400, 1,600 relay and triple jump for Carthage (2-0).
Kierra Gabriel claimed victories in the 3,000 and 3,200 relay for Indian River (0-2).
SOUTH LEWIS 122, SANDY CREEK 9
Hannah Ielfield won four events as the Falcons swept the Comets (0-2) in a “B” Division meet Tuesday in Turin.
Ielfield got wins in the 400, 400 hurdles, 1,500 and 3,200 meter relay for South Lewis (2-0). Lexi Bernard picked up wins in the 3,000, 1,600 and 3,200 relays while Carin Young earned victories in the 100, 200 and long jump for the Falcons.
