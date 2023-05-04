ADAMS — The South Jefferson softball team scored three runs in the third inning to pull ahead en route to its ninth straight victory without a loss, 5-2, over General Brown in a Frontier League “B” Division game Thursday.
Bre Moroughan went 4-for-4 for the Spartans (9-0 overall, 7-0 league).
Winning pitcher Colleen Davis struck out nine, pitching a three-hitter.
Kori Nichols supplied two hits for the Lions (6-3, 5-3).
CARTHAGE 13, SOUTH JEFFERSON 4
Ashton Norton and Kayden Paquette scored four goals apiece to help the Comets beat the Spartans for a FL victory in Adams.
Norton also provided two assists, Josh Bigelow and Noah Odett each added two goals and one assist, and Corey Decker made 12 saves for Carthage (4-8, 4-4).
South Jefferson dropped to 4-7 and 3-4.
THOUSAND ISLANDS 13, INDIAN RIVER 12
Thousand Islands gained its second victory of the season by defeating Indian River at Clayton.
The Vikings are 2-9 and 2-5.
Connor McMahon and Ethan Petrus each supplied three goals and two assists for Indian River (2-8, 1-6). Riley Alexander scored three goals. Zachary McMahon added two goals and assist.
SOUTH JEFFERSON 23, GENERAL BROWN 1
Madelyn Barney scored six goals and Paisley Cook added five as South Jefferson clinched the regular-season title outright with a FL victory over General Brown (3-8, 1-8) in Dexter. It’s the Spartans’ sixth straight league title.
Barney added two assists for South Jefferson (10-2, 9-0). Hannah Hathway provided two goals and three assist. Savannah Hodges added two goals and assist. Jade Doldo, Laurelle Surette and Anna Hobbs each scored twice. Lily Morrison and Madison Pfleegor also scored.
INDIAN RIVER 17, CARTHAGE 7
Ravan Marsell totaled six goals and three assists as the Warriors completed league play with a win over the Comets in Philadelphia.
Michaella Delles contributed two goals and three assists for Indian River (9-2, 7-2), Allison LaMora scored four goals and Carolina Burnard tallied three goals and an assist.
Isabelle Wormwood scored four goals for Carthage (3-9, 2-8) and Macie Hancock chipped in with two goals and an assist.
