WATERTOWN — The Watertown boys soccer team received a goal from three different players in a 3-1 victory against Carthage on Thursday night in a Frontier League “A” Division game.
The Cyclones (8-2-1, 7-1-0) wrapped up the division’s regular-season championship.
Colton Walker and Gabe Horner each scored a goal in the first half for Watertown, and Vincent Lavarnway tallied a goal in the second half.
Ethan Uliano assisted on the first two goals for the Cyclones, and goalie Evan Richardson made two saves.
Watertown has now won the division’s regular-season title outright for four consecutive seasons and shared the crown in 2015.
“It’s nice, we have a great group of kids,” Watertown coach Todd Heckman said. “We’re a very skilled team and we’ve really developed some good team chemistry over the last three or four games. This also gives us home field for the first round of the playoffs.”
Aidan Parker scored a goal for Carthage and goalie Braeden Dorchester finished with seven saves.
The Frontier League’s “A” Division playoffs will begin on Tuesday, Oct. 15.
BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 3, ALEXANDRIA 1
Garrett Gehrke and Max Hess generated first-half goals as the Panthers beat the Purple Ghosts in a “D” Division game at Alexandria Bay.
Kyle Moyer added a second-half goal for Belleville Henderson (11-0), which clinched at least a share of the division’s regular-season title.
Joe Burrows stopped 24 shots for Alexandria (2-9).
LYME 2, COPENHAGEN 1
Kyle Gaumes scored a pair of goals, both in the first half, and the Indians went on to defeat the Golden Knights in a “D” Division night game in Copenhagen,
Justin Cheeseman made seven saves to post the win for Lyme (8-3).
Keegan Morrow tallied a goal in the second half for Copenhagen (3-7-1) and Tucker Carroll was credited with 26 saves.
LAFARGEVILLE 3, SACKETS HARBOR 1
Ryan Pavlot scored the game’s first two goals within two minutes to spark the Red Raiders to a “D” Division triumph over the Patriots at LaFargeville.
Hart Schermerhorn tallied a goal in the second half for LaFargeville (7-5) and goalie Colin Miskimon made eight saves.
Tyler Green scored a goal for Sackets Harbor (0-10-1) and goalie Mason Mendelson finished with 11 stops.
SOUTH JEFFERSON 3, THOUSAND ISLANDS 2
Josh Bliss scored a pair of goals, including the game winner in the 74th minute, as the Spartans rallied to edge the Vikings in a division crossover game at Adams.
Colby Randall tallied a goal for South Jefferson (7-4, 6-2) and goalie Evan Widrick made six saves against Thousand Islands (7-4, 6-4).
GIRLS SWIMMING
WATERTOWN 108, SOUTH JEFFERSON 67
Jasmine Ferguson, Mallory Peters and Sarah Kilburn each won four times as the Cyclones topped the Spartans in an “A” Division meet at Adams.
Ferguson got victories in the 100-yard butterfly, 200 individual medley and 200 medley relay, while Peters earned wins in the 100 backstroke, 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle relay for Watertown (9-0).
Kilburn won the 50 freestyle, 100 freestyle and 200 medley relay. The trio teamed up on the first-place 200 freestyle relay along with Emily Alvarado.
Ava Burns won the 500 freestyle for South Jefferson (6-4, 5-4).
LOWVILLE 66, SOUTH LEWIS 36
Grace Myers won the 50 freestyle and was part of three first-place relays as the Red Raiders sewed up the “B” Division crown with a win over the Falcons in Lowville.
Myers swam on the winning 200 medley, 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle relays for Lowville (8-1).
Amelia Hoffman got victories in the 100 freestyle and 100 backstroke for South Lewis (7-3, 6-3).
CARTHAGE 94, INDIAN RIVER 92
Nadia Garca-Martinez won twice as the Comets edged the Warriors in an “A” Division meet at Carthage.
Garcia-Martinez won the 50 and 100 freestyles for Carthage (3-6).
Tori Wilcox (100 butterfly, 100 breaststroke, 200 medley relay, 200 freestyle relay) and Madison McCranie (200 IM, 100 backstroke, 200 medley relay, 400 freestyle relay) each won four events for Indian River (0-9).
THOUSAND ISLANDS 103, BEAVER RIVER 73
Macey Cooper was a four-time winner as the Vikings beat the Beavers in a “B” Division meet at Clayton.
Cooper was an individual winner in the 100 butterfly and 200 IM for Thousand Islands (3-6). She was also part of both the winning 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle relays for the Vikings.
Emma Dicob (diving), Kaia Schneider (100 backstroke) and Natalie Monnat (100 breaststroke) each took events for the Beavers (2-7).
FOOTBALL
LOWVILLE 65, ADIRONDACK 8
Michael Hamburg was one of many Lowville running backs to see action in a Section 3 Class C East victory over Adirondack at Lowville. The junior rushed for 87 yards and scored two touchdowns for the Red Raiders (5-0).
Eight different Lowville running backs had at least 20 rushing yards in its blowout win. Hamburg led the team in yards and behind him was Trent Nortz, who finished with 81. Gavin Macaulay made two catches, one of which was a 24-yard touchdown pass from Chad Bach.
The only touchdown for Adirondack (0-5) came in the final minutes of the game on a Branden Mooney 31-yard run.
