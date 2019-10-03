CARTHAGE — Goals from Tatum Overton, McKenna Kelly and Chloe Adams helped push Watertown’s girls soccer team past Carthage for a 3-1 victory on Wednesday to secure the Frontier League “A” Division regular-season championship.
After the Comets (1-10, 1-6) tied the game at 1-1 in the 52nd minute, Watertown took back the lead in the 65th minute on Kelly’s goal, assisted by Alaynah Bowman. The Cyclones them added to their lead in the 75th minute when Adams scored with an assist from Kelly.
Watertown (8-3, 6-1) has three regular season games remaining before the Frontier League’s “A” Division tournament.
IMMACULATE HEART 3, INDIAN RIVER 1
Kaily Montgomery scored from Kate O’Neil nine minutes and 19 seconds into the second half to snap a 1-1 tie and launch the Cavaliers to an “A” Division victory over the Warriors at Immaculate Heart Central.
O’Neil assisted on both Cavaliers goals in the second half, the other one coming from Rosie Gonas. Julia Netto also scored for IHC (5-5-1, 2-4-1). Keely Cooney made four saves.
Madelyn Goodrich tied the game at 1-1 for Indian River (3-6-1, 1-5-1).
LOWVILLE 4, BEAVER RIVER 0
Hannah Freeman tallied a pair of goals and goalie Olivia Brandel made five saves to record the shutout as the Red Raiders remained unbeaten in the league by defeating the Beavers in a division crossover game in Lowville.
Sara Wood contributed a goal and an assist for Lowville (9-2-1, 7-0-1).
Goalie Alexia Clemons finished with 16 saves for Beaver River (6-5-1, 5-5-1).
SOUTH JEFFERSON 8, SOUTH LEWIS 0
Alysse Perry scored twice for the Spartans in their shutout crossover victory over the Falcons in Adams.
Macy Shultz assisted on both of Perry’s goals and scored one of her own in the sixth minute of the game for South Jefferson (9-2-1, 6-2-1). Jackie Piddock,
Alayna Bush, Mia Buckingham, Kaleigha Berie and Ireland Morgia also scored for the Spartans against the Falcons (0-10-1, 0-9-1).
GENERAL BROWN 2, THOUSAND ISLANDS 1
The Lions scored both of their goals in the first half in a narrow crossover victory against the Vikings in Dexter.
Megan Milkowich and Kori Nichols each scored a goal for the Lions (8-3-1, 5-2-1) for a 2-0 lead at halftime. Thousand Islands (5-6-0, 5-5-0) got one goal back in the second half.
Goalie Lily Dupee made six saves for General Brown while Delaney Wiley made seven saves for Thousand Islands.
COPENHAGEN 5, LYME 2
Brooke Smykla and Raegan Dalrymple each scored a pair of goals as the unbeaten Golden Knights topped the Indians in a “D” Division game in Copenhagen.
Riley Dalrymple contributed a goal and an assist for division-leading Copenhagen (10-0-1), which is ranked No. 6 in the state in Class D.
Goalie Olivia Buckley made six saves to record the win.
Camille Stevenson and Calandria LaFontaine each scored a goal for Lyme (8-3) and goalie Breanna Bishop finished with six stops.
LAFARGEVILLE 6, ALEXANDRIA 5
LaFargeville’s Kamryn Barnes and Alexandria’s Katharina Probst each scored five goals in the Red Knights’ “D” Division win over the Purple Ghosts in Alexandria Bay.
Barnes tied the game at five in the 65th minute then won the game on a penalty kick in the 75th minute for LaFargeville (5-6-1). Four of Probst’s goals came in the first half for Alexandria (0-10).
SACKETS HARBOR 3, BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 3 (OT)
Emma Dempsey scored on a penalty kick with 3:57 left in the second overtime as the Patriots rallied to record a tie with the Panthers in a “D” Division game in Belleville.
Corrine Martin and Mary Tyler also scored a goal each for the Patriots (4-6-1) and goalie Murielle Fedorko made 14 saves to post the win.
Breanna Scofield scored in the first overtime to provide Belleville Henderson (7-1-3) with the lead. Lexi Rogers and Eden Vaughn tallied a goal each for the Panthers and goalie Sydney Hess also made 20 stops.
