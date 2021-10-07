PHILADELPHIA — Led by Mallory Peters and Jasmine Ferguson, Watertown’s girls swimming team bested Indian River, 97-83, on Thursday, in a Frontier League “A” Division meet.
With the victory, the Cyclones finished a perfect 10-0 in the league, also as the league’s overall champion.
Peters and Ferguson each won two individual events and both swam on the winning 200-yard medley and 200 freestyle relays for Watertown against Indian River (2-8).
THOUSAND ISLANDS 101, SOUTH LEWIS 73
Franchesca Cartaya won two individual events (200 individual medley, 100 butterfly) and swam on two winning relays (200 medley, 200 freestyle) as the Vikings (6-4) defeated the Falcons (0-11, 0-10) in a “B” Division meet at Clayton.
FOOTBALL
INDIAN RIVER 51, CBA 30
Rowan Marsell ran for 296 yards on 25 carries and scored four touchdowns as the Warriors routed the Brothers in a Class A division crossover game in Philadelphia.
Marsell ran for scores of 3, 70, 9 and 17 yards for Indian River (3-0), which led 27-16 at halftime.
Also for the Warriors, Reagan Alexander and Gabe Lynch each ran for a touchdown against CBA (3-1).
GIRLS SOCCER
IMMACULATE HEART 1, LOWVILLE 0
Abigail Bombard finished off a direct kick from Kat Probst for the deciding goal in the final minute of the first half as the host Cavaliers edged the Red Raiders in a showdown for first place in the FL “B” Division.
Goalkeeper Keely Cooney made five saves for Immaculate Heart Central (10-2, 7-2).
Goalie Olivia Brandel made two saves for Lowville (7-4, 7-3) and Eliana Bonbrest finished with four saves.
GENERAL BROWN 5, SOUTH JEFFERSON 2
Karsyn Fields scored a pair of goals to spark the Lions to a FL “B” Division victory over the Spartans in Dexter.
Goalie Geona Wood made 16 saves for General Brown (7-5, 5-5), and Ainsle Fuller recorded a pair of assists.
Macy Shultz and Jackie Piddock each scored a goal for South Jefferson (8-5-1, 5-5-1), and goalie Maddie Pfleegor made 16 saves.
Watertown 8, Indian River 0
Tatum Overton scored three goals and contributed an assist, and Delaney Callahan added two goals and an assist to power the Cyclones (11-1-2) to a FL “A” Division victory over the Warriors (1-11, 1-9) at Watertown.
COPENHAGEN 6, ALEXANDRIA 0
Reagan Dalrymple scored four goals and assisted on another as the Golden Knights blanked the Purple Ghosts in a FL “D” Division game in Copenhagen.
Madison Cheek tallied a pair of goals for Copenhagen (8-4) and Samantha Stokley recorded three assists.
Goalie Bridget Watson was credited with 14 saves for Alexandria (2-11, 2-10).
LYME 5, SACKETS HARBOR 1
Malena Stevenson and Natalia Ososkalo each scored two goals as the Indians defeated the Patriots in a FL “D” Division game in Chaumont.
Callie LaFontaine registered a pair of assists for Lyme (12-1, 12-0) and Miranda Bearup scored a goal.
Peyton Britton scored a goal for Sackets Harbor (3-9).
