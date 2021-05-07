DEXTER — Watertown overcame deficits of seven and five goals to outlast General Brown 18-15 in a Frontier League girls lacrosse clash of unbeatens Thursday at General Brown.
Alex Macutek scored five goals and Sarah Kilburn added four as Watertown (4-0 overall, 3-0 league) finished the game on an 8-0 run. The Cyclones, who trailed 9-2 in the first half, were behind 15-10 with 15 minutes left in the game.
Tatum Overton added three goals for WHS. Nina Colello scored once and contributed three assists. Delaney Callahan added a goal and two assists and Olivia Ritz a goal and an assist.
Bailey Thomas struck for four goals and four assists for General Brown (2-1). Rachel Black scored three times. Megan Mikowich and Ava Dupee each finished with two goals and assist. Keeley Riley scored twice and Mallory Marks and Natalie Bonham-Kovalik added one each.
SOUTH JEFFERSON 20, CARTHAGE 0
Julia Garvin recorded nine points on four goals and five assists as South Jefferson blanked Carthage in a Frontier League game Adams.
Macy Shultz followed with five goals and two assists for the Spartans (4-0, 3-0). Romi LaClair added two goals and two assists. Kia Berie and Jordyn Badalato finished with two goals and an assist each. Hannah Hopkins (1 assist), Carly Hughes (1 assist), Madelyn Barney, Taylor Scoville and Reese Widrick each scored once. Karsyn Burnash assisted three times.
IMMACULATE HEART 12, INDIAN RIVER 9
Julia Netto scored five goals to spark the Cavaliers to victory over the Warriors in a Frontier League game in Philadelphia.
Tori Ledoux and Hannah Netto each contributed two goals and two assists for IHC and Rose Gonas scored a pair of goals. Goalie Sarah Kamide made 12 saves for the Cavaliers (1-2).
Bella Davis tallied three goals and an assist for Indian River (1-3, 0-3) and Michaela Delles scored three goals.
BOYS LACROSSE
CARTHAGE 9, INDIAN RIVER 7
Carter Kempney scored four goals and Lincoln Escudero added three as Carthage defeated Indian River in Carthage.
Noah Odett contributed two goals and assist for the Comets (2-0).
Ramsey Burnard finished with four goals and Rowan Marsell three for the Warriors (0-2).
GENERAL BROWN 22, JORDAN-ELBRIDGE 5
Corey O’Connor generated six goals and four assists as the Lions routed the Eagles in nonleague play in Jordan.
Jaren Peckham logged four goals and five assists while Hayden Coney added four goals for General Brown (3-1).
Nixon Karcz paced Jordan-Elbridge (0-4) with a goal and an assist.
BASEBALL
LYME 13, SOUTH LEWIS 0
Derrike Goutremout spun a three-hitter, striking out 14 to propel the Indians victory in their season opener against the Falcons in a Frontier League game in Chaumont.
Mike Flyzik singled twice, doubled and drove in three runs for Lyme (1-0) and Tyler Wilson doubled, singled and knocked in four runs. Evan Frolic doubled and singled for the Indians against South Lewis (0-2).
COPENHAGEN 13, BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 1
Copenhagen pounced for seven runs in the first inning and Lucas Graves pitched a five-inning five hitter in the Golden Knights’ “D” Division victory at Copenhagen.
Shareef Stokley supplied two hits and two RBIs, and Lukas Slate added two hits and an RBI for Copenhagen (3-0). Nicholas Flagg finished with three hits and an RBI for the Panthers (0-3).
THOUSAND ISLANDS 13, SANDY CREEK 0
Brayden Wiley collected hits and drove in two runs and Ryan Pavlot knocked in four runs as the Vikings (2-0) blanked the Comets (0-2) in a “C” Division game in Clayton.
CARTHAGE 7, BEAVER RIVER 6
Aaron Luther and Dawson Widrick each supplied two hits and two RBIs as Carthage scored four runs in the sixth inning in its first game of the season, a nonleague matchup in Carthage.
Widrick doubled twice for Carthage and Gabriel James added a pair of singles. James picked up the victory in two innings of the relief.
Beaver River (3-1) led 6-3 entering the bottom of the sixth. Sam Bush went 3-for-3 with a walk and three stolen bases. Zacchaeus Lacomb and Jonah Shearer each finished with two hits.
LOWVILLE 13, INDIAN RIVER 5
Gavin Macaulay belted a two-run home run as the Red Raiders defeated the Warriors in a crossover game at Philadelphia.
Brody Brown drove in three runs with two hits for Lowville (2-1).
Talfourd Wynne III got a pair of hits for Indian River (1-1).
SOFTBALL
SOUTH LEWIS 15, COPENHAGEN 1
Shaylagh Randall struck out 15 en route to her first career no-hitter as the Falcons downed the Golden Knights (0-3) in Copenhagen.
Alyssa Youngs registered a pair of hits for South Lewis (2-0).
THOUSAND ISLANDS 12, LAFARGEVILLE 0
Delaney Wiley hurled a five-inning no-hitter and struck out 13 as the Vikings opened the season with a shutout of the Red Knights (0-2) in a Frontier League crossover game at Clayton.
Jenna Pavlot went 2-for-3 for Thousand Islands (1-0).
INDIAN RIVER 18, LOWVILLE 5
Lizzie Hellings doubled twice as the Warriors beat the Red Raiders in a crossover game at Philadelphia.
Jade Goring struck six for Indian River (1-1).
Grace Meyers posted two hits for Lowville (0-3).
SANDY CREEK 16, BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 1
Winning pitcher Kendall Darling limited Belleville Henderson to a pair of hits through six innings and Sandy Creek broke open a close game with a combined 13 runs in the fifth and sixth innings for a crossover victory in Sandy Creek.
Sarah Balcom and Julie Hollister each tripled and drove in two runs for Sandy Creek in its season-opener. Sydney Burgy also knocked in two runs and Scout Preston went 2-for-3.
ALEXANDRIA 7, SACKETS HARBOR 0
Becca Davis struck out 11 and tossed a four-hit shutout as the Purple Ghosts blanked the Patriots in “D” Division play in Sackets Harbor.
Cassidy Megan provided two hits and RBI for Alexandria (2-0).
Sydney Curley recorded two singles for Sackets Harbor (0-2).
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
CARTHAGE 98, WATERTOWN 76
Elizabeth Ervin (100 high hurdles, high jump) and Sadie LeBlanc (800, discus) were two-time winners as the Comets beat the Cyclones in a season-opening Frontier League “A” Division meet Wednesday in Carthage.
Anna Kenepp was a three-time winner with victories in the 1,600 relay. 3,200 relay and pole vault for Watertown (0-1).
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
CARTHAGE 69, WATERTOWN 64
Harrison Scott won both throwing events and Wayland Horton took the 1,600 and 3,200 as the Comets edge the host Cyclones in the Frontier League “A” Division opener for both schools.
Dominic Gist supplied wins in the 100, 200 and long jump for Watertown (0-1).
BEAVER RIVER 81, SOUTH LEWIS 58
Nathan Goldthrite swept the sprints (100, 200) and Derek Cheney won both throwing events as the Beavers opened the season with a “B” Division victory over the Falcons Wednesday in Turin.
Alec Hirschey placed first in the 100 high hurdles, 400 hurdles, long jump and triple jump for South Lewis (0-1).
