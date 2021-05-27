WATERTOWN — Vince Lavarnway totaled four goals and two assists and Gabe Lajoie scored five goals as Watertown’s boys lacrosse team celebrated its senior night with a 14-11 victory over rival Carthage in a Frontier League game Thursday.
Goalie Evan Richardson made 13 saves for the league-leading Cyclones (9-3, 7-1.
Jack Clough contributed two goals and one assist for Watertown and Mick O’Donnell scored a pair of goals.
Carter Kempney scored six goals and assisted on two others for the Comets (5-5, 4-4) and Lincoln Escudero tallied two goals and an assist.
GENERAL BROWN 10, SOUTH JEFFERSON 6
Anthony Kemp scored four goals to propel the Lions to a league victory over the Spartans in Adams.
Gabe Malcolm contributed two goals and an assist for General Brown (8-4, 7-2), Hayden Coney scored two goals and Corey O’Connor recorded three assists.
Austin Mesler and Alex Jacobs each scored two goals for the Spartans (3-5, 3-4).
INDIAN RIVER 15, LOWVILLE 0
Rowan Marsell totaled three goals and three assists and Joe Petrus tallied four goals and an assist as the Warriors blanked the Red Raiders on their senior night in a league game in Philadelphia.
Ramsey Burnard contributed a goal and three assists for Indian River (6-4, 5-4) and goalie Craig Cratsenberg made six saves.
Gabe Lynch chipped in a goal and two assists for the Warriors against Lowville (0-4).
GIRLS LACROSSE
GENERAL BROWN 19, INDIAN RIVER 10
Bailey Thomas totaled five goals and three assists and Rachel Black added three goals and five assists to lift the Lions past the Warriors in a league game in Philadelphia.
Trinity Stowell scored five goals and Megan Milkowich tallied four goals and an assist for General Brown (7-4, 6-3). Mallory Marks added a goal and an assist for the Lions.
Bella Davis generated four goals and two assists for Indian River (4-7, 1-7), Maddie Goodrich scored three goals and Michaela Delles tallied two goals.
IMMACULATE HEART 18, CARTHAGE 2
Hannah Netto tallied four goals and two assists and Jennah Netto scored four goals as the Cavaliers topped the Comets in FL play at Watertown.
Tori Ledoux registered three goals and an assist for Immaculate Heart Central (4-7, 3-5), Julia Netto scored three goals and Rose Gonas tallied a pair of goals against Carthage (0-12, 0-9).
BASEBALL
BEAVER RIVER 12, BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 0 (5)
Jonah Shearer, Brayden Campeau and Kadin Martin combined for a no-hitter as the Beavers blanked the Panthers (7-6) in a FL crossover game at Belleville.
Shearer went 3-for-4 with two RBIs, while Kade Schneider and Brit Dicob each got their first varsity hits for Beaver River (13-2, 12-1).
THOUSAND ISLANDS 13, SOUTH LEWIS 0
Wyatt Parliament struck out 15 in a one-hit shutout as the Vikings blanked the Falcons (2-9) in “C” Division play at Turin.
Parliament added two hits and an RBI, while Brayden Mason collected three hits and three RBIs for Thousand Islands (11-2).
SOFTBALL
THOUSAND ISLANDS 15, ALEXANDRIA 1
Lani Sandford plated four runs as the Vikings downed the Purple Ghosts (7-3, 6-3) in a matchup of division leaders in Clayton.
Franchesca Cartaya went 3-for-3 with two RBIs, while Marena Grenier struck out 11 for Thousand Islands (12-2, 10-2).
SANDY CREEK 16, COPENHAGEN 4
Scout Preston homered twice and drove in five runs as the Comets topped the Golden Knights in a crossover game at Sandy Creek.
Maddie Lamica added two doubles and three RBIs for Sandy Creek (8-2, 7-2).
Savannah Smith drove in two runs, while Madison Allen went 3-for-4 for Copenhagen (1-9, 1-8).
SOUTH LEWIS 10, BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 3
Shaylagh Randall homered, double and tossed a three-hitter as the Falcons beat the Panthers in crossover play at Turin.
Amelia Hoffman and Alyssa Youngs each tripled as part of a two-hit effort for South Lewis (8-7, 7-5).
Ever Vaughn posted a pair of hits for Belleville Henderson (2-7).
SOUTH JEFFERSON 8, LOWVILLE 3
Colleen Davis tripled and singled, and Alayna Bush doubled and singled as South Jefferson claimed a nonleague game against Lowville in Adams.
Zoe Moroughan, pitching to sister Bryanna, struck out five and allowed five hits for the win for the Spartans (10-1).
Grace Myers homered for Lowville (0-10).
INDIAN RIVER 5, CARTHAGE 1
Katie Call and Lizzy Hellings each collected three hits as the Warriors (3-5, 3-4) beat the Comets (6-6, 1-4) in an “A” Division on Wednesday in Philadelphia. Indian River’s Jade Goring struck out 11 in a complete-game effort.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.