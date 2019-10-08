WATERTOWN — Sarah Kilburn, McKenzie Way and Jasmine Ferguson each were three-time winners as the Watertown girls swimming team wrapped up an unbeaten season and its 10th straight Frontier League title a 96-82 “A” Division victory over Carthage on Tuesday night.
Kilburn won the 100-yard butterfly, 200 freestyle relay and 200 medley relay, while Way earned wins in the 100 backstroke, 200 freestyle relay and 200 medley for the Cyclones (10-0). Ferguson took the 100 freestyle, 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay.
Nadia Garcia-Martinez won the 200 freestyle and Kadince Bach took the diving event for the Comets (3-7).
SOUTH JEFFERSON 95, INDIAN RIVER 86
Emma Purvis got wins in two relays and two individual events as the Spartans beat the Warriors in an “A” Division meet at Philadelphia.
Purvis took part in the winning 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays while she took individual events in the 50 and 500 freestyle races for South Jefferson (7-4, 6-4).
Tori Wilcox took the 100 butterfly, 100 breaststroke and 200 freestyle relay for Indian River (0-10).
SOUTH LEWIS 95, BEAVER RIVER 77
Amelia Hoffman won four events, including setting a school mark in the 100 backstroke, as the Falcons downed the Beavers in the league regular-season and “B” Division finale for both schools at Turin.
Hoffman registered a mark of one minute, 8.21 seconds in the backstroke for South Lewis (8-4, 7-3). She also picked up wins in the 100 freestyle and 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays.
Emma Dicob took the diving competition for Beaver River (2-8).
LOWVILLE 53, THOUSAND ISLANDS 45
Meredith Lovenduski scored wins in two relays and two individual events as the Red Raiders closed out the league dual meet portion of their schedule with a win over the Vikings (3-7) at Lowville.
Lovenduksi earned victories in the 100 freestyle, 200 freestyle on the winning 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays for Lowville (9-1).
BOYS SOCCER
GENERAL BROWN 6, SANDY CREEK/PULASKI 0
Six different players scored a goal each as the Lions blanked the Comets in a division crossover game in Dexter.
General Brown (11-1-1, 9-0-0) clinched at least a share of the league’s “B” Division.
Tyler Fiske, Izeigha Collins and Lucas Hernandez-Murillo each tallied a goal and an assist for the Lions, who have three league games left in the regular season.
Eric Randall, David Martin and Phil Jenner scored a goal apiece General Brown and goalies Tucker Rosbrook and Dawson Williams combined on the shutout.
T.J. Reff was credited with 25 saves for Sandy Creek/Pulaski (1-10).
WATERTOWN 7. IMMACULATE HEART 0
Matt Cole scored two goals and assisted on another as the Cyclones cruised to an “A” Division victory over the Cavaliers at Watertown.
Simon Stratton contributed a goal and an assist for Watertown (10-2-1, 8-1) and Riley Connell, Juan Martello, Shaughn Braddock and Cody Benham tallied a goal each against Immaculate Heart Central (1-10, 1-6).
Goalie Evan Richardson made five saves for the Cyclones, and Ethan Uliano and Ashton Beebe each recorded two assists.
CARTHAGE 6, INDIAN RIVER 4
Joey Johnston scored two goals as the Comets (3-7-1, 2-5) topped the Warriors in an “A” Division game in Carthage.
Sam Angelo tallied three goals for Indian River (4-9, 1-7).
SOUTH LEWIS 1, SOUTH JEFFERSON 0
Jake Worden scored the deciding goal in the 70th minute, with Matt Skorupa assisting, as the “C” Division-leading Falcons blanked the Spartans in a division crossover game at Turin.
Cory Millard made eight saves for the Falcons (9-2, 8-2), who are ranked No. 11 in the state in Class C.
Evan Widrick finished with seven saves for South Jefferson (8-5, 7-3).
LOWVILLE 4, BEAVER RIVER 1
Tate Smith scored a goal and assisted on another as the Red Raiders topped the Beavers in a division crossover game at Beaver Falls.
Jonathan McGrath, Jonathon Lehmann and Jared Ortlieb tallied a goal each for Lowville (6-6, 5-5) and Sam Clark assisted on two goals.
Zach Mast generated a goal for Beaver River (5-6, 4-6).
BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 4, LAFARGEVILLE 1
Max Hess scored twice as the Panthers stayed unbeaten with a “D Division triumph over the Red Knights in Belleville.
Ryan Green and Luke Corron added goals for Belleville Henderson (13-0), ranked No. 5 in the state in Class D.
Wyatt Parliament supplied the goal for LaFargeville (7-6).
LYME 6, SACKETS HARBOR 1
Trevor Weston scored two goals for Lyme in its “D” Division win over the Patriots in Sackets Harbor.
Weston’s goals came in the 18th minute then the 50th minute. Derrike Goutremout assisted on the game’s first two goals, then scored his own for the Indians (10-3) from Derek Radley.
Korbyn Mollelo scored the only goal for Sackets Harbor (0-12-1, 0-12-1).
COPENHAGEN 2, ALEXANDRIA 1
Keegan Morrow scored two goals within the span of a minute in the second half, including the deciding goal on a penalty kick in the 69th minute as the Golden Knights edged the Purple Ghosts in a “D” Division game at Alexandria Bay.
Goalie Lukas Slate made four saves for Copenhagen (4-7-1).
Max Barnholt tallied a goal for Alexandria (2-11) and goalie Joe Burrows made seven saves.
GIRLS SOCCER
BEAVER RIVER 0, THOUSAND ISLANDS 0 (2 OT)
Goalie Alexia Clemons made 12 saves as the Beavers (6-5-2, 5-5-2) forged a tie with the Vikings in a “C” Division match on Monday in Clayton.
Delaney Wiley made seven saves for division-leading Thousand Islands (6-6-1, 6-5-1).
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
BEAVER RIVER 16, SOUTH JEFFERSON 47
The Beavers took eight of the top 10 spots en route to their crossover victory over South Jefferson on a 5-kilometer course in Beaver Falls.
Colton Kempney (17:05), Cory Demo (17:26) and Josiah Evan (17:26) took the first three spots for the Beavers (7-0).
Owen Vincent and Spencer Zeltman also finished in the top 10 for South Jefferson (5-2). Vincent turned in a time of 17:48 and Zeltman clocked 19:13.
SOUTH LEWIS SWEEPS
South Lewis swept its meets, defeating Thousand Islands, 15-40, and Watertown, 19-39, in a FL tri-meet in Watertown.
Collin Stafford and Noah Edick placed first and second, respectively, for the Falcons, turning in times of 19:41 and 19:41.5. Hewson Burd and Shane Sweredoski also finished in the top five for South Lewis (6-1).
Watertown defeated Thousand Islands, 15-40. David Clarkson placed third and Zachary Killburn placed eighth for the Cyclones (3-4).
Thousand Islands (1-6) had two runners placed in the top 10, Luke Riddoch finished sixth and Judson Dasno finished seventh.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
SOUTH JEFFERSON 26, BEAVER RIVER 29
The Spartans narrowly edged out Beaver River, splitting the top 10 but securing three top-5 finishes on a 5K course at Beaver Falls.
Alexa Doe finished first in 19:18, while Karsyn Burnash placed second in 20:16 for South Jefferson (6-1). Kate Banazek finished fifth for the Spartans in 21:47.
Lauren Brandt and MaKayla Garrison finished in the top 5 for Beaver River (5-2) with times of 21:18 and 21:22, respectively.
SOUTH LEWIS SWEEPS
The Falcons took eight of the top 10 slots as South Lewis defeated Thousand Islands, 15-50, and Watertown, 17-44, in FL tri-meet at Watertown.
Brynn Bernard, Hannah Ielfield and Lexi Bernard finished in the top three with times of 22:32.1, 22:32.6 and 22:33, respectively, for South Lewis (7-0).
Watertown (4-3) topped Thousand Islands, 15-45. Ella Valentine and Emma Morris finished in the top 10 in 22:55 and 23:45, respectively.
Thousand Islands (0-7) dropped both of its matches. The Vikings’ top two runners, Emma Zimmermann and Olivia Riddoch, finished 17th and 18th, respectively.
