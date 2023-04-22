Sandy Creek softball defeats Thousand Islands

Sports roundup

CLAYTON — Delaney Wiley struck out 15 and tossed her second no-hitter of the season as Thousand Islands edged Hammond, 1-0, in a nonleague matchup Saturday afternoon.

Wiley also registered a pair of hits, including a double, and scored the only run for the Vikings (5-1). Mekka Robbins drove in Wiley for the game-winning run in the first inning.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.