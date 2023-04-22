CLAYTON — Delaney Wiley struck out 15 and tossed her second no-hitter of the season as Thousand Islands edged Hammond, 1-0, in a nonleague matchup Saturday afternoon.
Wiley also registered a pair of hits, including a double, and scored the only run for the Vikings (5-1). Mekka Robbins drove in Wiley for the game-winning run in the first inning.
Sydney Tanner struck out 15 for the Red Devils (3-1).
SOUTH JEFFERSON 7, WATERTOWN 0
Colleen Davis struck out 14 in a complete-game, two-hitter as the Spartans blanked the host Cyclones in a Frontier League crossover game at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds in Watertown.
Bryanna Moroughan collected three hits for South Jefferson (5-0, 4-0).
Kimberlie DiLeonardo and Montanna Evans each singled for Watertown (1-3).
GENERAL BROWN 14, BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 3
Ashlee Ward homered and drove in three runs as the Lions beat the Panthers in nonleague play at Glen Park.
Raegan Sharp also racked up three RBIs for General Brown (4-1).
Neva Bettinger posted three hits for Belleville Henderson (2-4).
CICERO-NORTH SYRACUSE 7, SANDY CREEK 1
Mia Farone’s home run and three RBIs powered the Northstars to a nonleague victory over the Comets (4-1) in Cicero.
Aubrey Coyle posted two hits and two RBIs for Cicero-North Syracuse (2-5).
INDIAN RIVER 9, LOWVILE 4
Katie Call tripled twice as the Warriors pulled away in the sixth to beat the Red Raiders in a crossover win Friday at Philadelphia.
JayLynn Robinson singled three times and plated a pair of runs for Indian River (3-1, 2-1), which scored four times in the sixth.
Catherine Peer generated two singles and an RBI for Lowville (2-2).
BASEBALL
CARTHAGE 18, INDIAN RIVER 10
Alex Mono drove in five runs as part of a 3-for-5 performance with a double and two singles to spark the Comets to a FL “A” Division victory over the Warriors in Philadelphia.
Mason Moser and Blake Widrick generated three RBIs apiece for Carthage (2-4, 2-3).
Swayer Honeywell went 3-for-3 with a double and two singles, and James Huffman IV drove in two runs on two singles for Indian River (2-2, 1-2).
LOWVILLE 7, WATERTOWN 1
Ryan Larkins singled home a pair during a six-run first to propel the Red Raiders to the crossover victory over the Cyclones in Lowville.
Brody Brown went 2-for-3 with a pair of singles for Lowville (3-1).
Daniel Maurer stole three bases for Watertown (1-4, 1-3), which was held to three hits.
SOUTH JEFFERSON 14, GENERAL BROWN 3 (5)
Grant Clark went 2-for-4 with a home run, a single and four RBIs to power the Spartans to a five-inning “B” Division victory over the Lions in Dexter.
Evan Widrick doubled, singled and drove in three runs, Nolan Widrick finished 2-for-3 with a double, and Josh Matteson was 2-for-3 with a pair of singles and two RBIs for South Jefferson (6-0).
Aiden McManaman doubled and singled, while Adam Stevenson went 2-for-2 with a pair of singles and knocked in a run for General Brown (1-5, 1-4).
BEAVER RIVER 12, SANDY CREEK 2 (5)
Kade Schneider surrendered a hit and struck out six in a five-inning complete game and went 4-for-4 with a triple, three RBIs and three stolen bases to lead the host Beavers to the “C” Division victory over the Comets.
Kadin Martin singled twice, stole four bases, knocked in a run and scored three times for Beaver River (6-0, 5-0).
Alex Caufield singled, walked, and scored a run for Sandy Creek (1-3).
SOUTH LEWIS 3, THOUSAND ISLANDS 2
Matt Farese struck out seven and gave up a pair of unearned runs on three hits to lift the Falcons to the “C” Division victory over the Vikings in Clayton.
Ivan Branagan singled twice, and Clayton Kraeger scored twice on a single and a walk for South Lewis (3-2, 2-1), which struck for two first-inning runs.
Jackson Ludlow went 2-for-3 with a pair of singles for Thousand Islands (2-3).
GIRLS LACROSSE
WATERTOWN 9, CBA 8 (2 OT)
Amalia Netto scored the deciding goal on a free-position attempt in double overtime to lift the Cyclones to a triumph over the Brothers in a nonleague game in Watertown.
Alex Macutek totaled seven points, including four goals, and tied the game late in the second half to send the game into overtime for Watertown (4-3).
Olivia Macutek contributed two goals for the Cyclones and goalie Ava Virga made 15 saves.
Maeve Mackenzie scored three goals to pace Christian Brothers Academy (3-3) and Lilah Kirch tallied a pair of goals.
IMMACULATE HEART 13, CLINTON 8
Jennah Netto scored seven goals and assisted on another to propel the Cavaliers past the Warriors to win a nonleague game in Watertown.
Abby Bombard totaled four goals and two assists for Immaculate Heart Central (2-4) and goalie Piper Gonas made 10 saves.
Chelsea Lopata tallied four goals to lead Clinton (0-3).
CARTHAGE 9, CHITTENANGO 6
Isabelle Wormword scored three goals and recorded four assists as the Comets downed the Bears in a nonleague game played at Chittenango.
Cadence Jones generated three goals for Carthage (3-5).
Caitlyn Sgambellone tallied two goals and an assist for Chittenango (0-6) and Persephone Rohrer scored a pair of goals.
GENERAL BROWN 16, JORDAN-ELBRIDGE 9
Natalie Bonham-Kovalik generated six goals as the Lions defeated the Eagles in a nonleague game at Jordan-Elbridge.
Trinity Stowell scored three goals and assisted on two others for General Brown (2-4), and Cameryn Chase totaled two goals and three assists.
Ava Dupee scored three goals for the Lions, Natalia Uscio tallied a goal and three assists and goalie Emma House made 11 saves.
Riley Crawford scored four goals to pace Jordan-Elbridge (3-4).
VICTOR 14, SOUTH JEFFERSON 10
Madeyln Barney and Paisley Cook each scored three goals in the visiting Spartans’ nonleague loss to Victor in Rochester.
Savannah Hodges contributed two goals and an assist, Brooke Perry tallied a goal and an assist and goalie Anna Hobbs made eight saves for South Jefferson (5-2) against Victor (5-3), which won the state title last year in Class B.
BOYS LACROSSE
WATERTOWN 20, RFA 5
Jack Adams totaled three goals and three assists and Jack Clough contributed four goals and an assist as the Cyclones cruised to a nonleague won over the Black Knights in Rome.
Nico Spaziani scored four goals for Watertown (7-1) and goalie Patrick Duah made 13 saves against Rome Free Academy (2-4).
Kyan Combs chipped in two goals and an assist for the Cyclones, and Jack Rathbun and Jamir Mintz-Pauling each supplied a pair of goals.
SKANEATELES 16, SOUTH JEFFERSON 5
Ethan Hunt supplied three goals and three assists and Grayson Brunelle chipped in four goals as the Lakers topped the Spartans in a nonleague game at Skaneateles.
Carter Loi scored two goals for Skaneateles (6-1) against South Jefferson (3-5).
FULTON 15, THOUSAND ISLANDS 7
Trevor Doty totaled 10 points, including four goals, to pace the Red Raiders past the Vikings in a nonleague game at Clayton.
Landon Wakefield totaled three goals and four assists for Fulton (3-3) and Xavier Doty scored three goals.
Jacob Mitchell contributed three goals and an assist for Thousand Islands (0-7). Owen Bismarck tallied a goal and three assists and Saywer Brown scored a pair of goals.
BALLSTON SPA 13, INDIAN RIVER 6
Brady Lynch tallied two goals and an assist and Ethan Petrus contributed a goal and one assist in the visiting Warriors’ nonleague loss to the Scotties of Section 2 in Ballston Spa.
Riley Alexander scored a pair of goals and goalie Aaron Russell made 13 saves for Indian River (1-5) against Ballston Spa (3-3).
