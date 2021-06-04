BELLEVILLE — Thousand Islands sophomore Delaney Wiley struck out 13 batters and earned the program’s all-time softball strikeout mark in a five-inning, 9-0 win over Belleville Henderson to seal the Frontier League “C” Division title Friday.
Wiley surpassed her cousin, Jessica Wiley, for the most strikeouts. Ali Swenson went 4-for-4 with a double, triple and three RBIs for the Vikings (15-2, 13-2). Kelsey Byers added two hits and two RBIs for Thousand Islands.
Neva Bettinger registered a hit for the Panthers (2-10).
SOUTH LEWIS 18, ALEXANDRIA 11
Shaylagh Randall bashed three home runs and drove in six runs as the Falcons outslugged the Purple Ghosts in a crossover victory at Alexandria Bay.
Brooke Platt finished a triple short of the cycle while twin sisters Amelia Hoffman and Madelyn Hoffman each hit a home run for South Lewis (9-9, 8-7).
Becca Davis and Felicity Roberts each recorded a pair of hits for Alexandria (8-6, 7-6).
INDIAN RIVER 6, LOWVILLE 5
Adrien LaMora hit a walk-off triple as the Warriors edged the Red Raiders (1-11, 1-10) in a crossover game in Philadelphia.
Lizzie Hellings provided three hits, while Jade Goring struck out 10 for Indian River (4-6, 4-5).
SACKETS HARBOR 4, BEAVER RIVER 3
Morgan O’Brien hit a two-run double as the Patriots held off the Beavers in a crossover game in Sackets Harbor that was the regular-season finale for both teams.
Natalie Gibbons doubled and struck out seven in a complete-game effort for Sackets Harbor (6-9, 6-8).
Alexis LaBrake slapped a two-run single for Beaver River (8-7, 7-7).
GENERAL BROWN 10, COPENHAGEN 0
Ally Wargo doubled and drove in two runs as the Lions blanked the Golden Knights (2-11) in a nonleague game at Glen Park.
Ashlee Ward tossed a two-hit shutout and struck out 10 for the Lions (10-4).
SOUTH JEFFERSON 14, ADIRONDACK 7
Emma Schafer tripled, homered and plated three runs as the Spartans wrapped up the regular season with a nonleague victory over the Wildcats (4-5) in Adams.
Mikayla Matteson collected two hits and two RBIs for South Jefferson (12-4).
BASEBALL
BEAVER RIVER 19, ALEXANDRIA 2 (5)
Noah Zehr went 4-for-4 and drove in two runs as the “C” Division champion Beavers defeated the Purple Ghosts in a crossover game in Alexandria Bay.
Jonah Shearer slugged a two-run home run in the second inning for Beaver River (17-2, 16-1).
The Beavers won the division outright after sharing the title with Thousand Islands in 2019.
Rocco Manner doubled in a run for Alexandria (1-11).
SOUTH LEWIS 11, SANDY CREEK 0 (6)
Trevor Griffith plated a pair of runs as the Falcons blanked the Comets (2-14) in a “C” Division game at Sandy Creek.
Parker Kristoff singled three times for South Lewis (7-9). LYME 8, BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 2 (6)
Winning pitcher Mike Flyzik went 3-for-3 at the plate, including a home run and a double, as the Indians topped the Panthers in a “D” Division game in Belleville.
Matt Kimball and Tyler Cordova each singled twice and drove in a run for division-leading Lyme (10-4), and Derek Radley tripled against Belleville Henderson (8-8).
Flyzik also struck out 11 and didn’t walk a batter.
LOWVILLE 12, INDIAN RIVER 0 (5)
Winning pitcher Aiden Zehr and Brett Brady combined on a two-hitter as the Red Raiders beat the Warriors in a nonleague game at Lowville.
Gavin Macaulay homered and Aidan Macaulay singled, with each driving in three runs for Lowville (10-5).
Zehr struck out nine in four innings against the Warriors (3-9).
GENERAL BROWN 7, WATERTOWN 6
Eli Rawleigh went 3-for-4, including a double, as the Lions defeated the Cyclones in a nonleague game at Dexter.
Owen Matthews singled and drove in two runs for General Brown (2-14). Eric Sanders singled and knocked in two runs for Watertown (4-10, 4-8).
BOYS LACROSSE
GENERAL BROWN 10, MARCELLUS 9
Corey O’Connor generated nine points, including two goals, as the Lions edged the Mustangs (5-9) in a nonleague game in Marcellus.
Gabe Malcolm scored three goals and assisted on another for General Brown (10-4) and Anthony Kemp scored three goals.
Goalie Joe Clement made 11 saves for the Lions in their regular-season finale.
GIRLS LACROSSE
SOUTH JEFFERSON 19, CBA 3
Jordyn Badalato totaled eight points, including six goals, as the Spartans cruised to a nonleague win over the Brothers in Adams.
Karsyn Burnash generated five goals and one assist, and Julia Garvin tallied three goals and an assist for South Jefferson (15-1).
Macy Shultz chipped in two goals and an assist for the Spartans against Christian Brothers Academy (8-7).
IMMACULATE HEART 11, LAFAYETTE 5
Julia Netto scored five goals as the Cavaliers defeated the Lancers in a nonleague game in Watertown.
Tori Ledoux contributed three goals and an assist for Immaculate Heart Central (5-8).
