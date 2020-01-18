DEXTER — Aidan Zehr finished with 16 points as the Lowville boys basketball team shook off an early deficit to defeat General Brown, 56-45, on Friday night in a battle between the top two teams in the Frontier League “B” Division.
Chad Bach added 12 points, eight rebounds and five assists for the Red Raiders (10-1, 5-0), who trailed 9-7 after a quarter but led 22-17 at halftime.
Gavin Macaulay scored 11 points and Aidan Macaulay scored 10 points and grabbed seven rebounds.
Nate Heller delivered 15 points for General Brown (9-3, 4-2). Kacy Lennox scored 14 points.
SOUTH LEWIS 66, THOUSAND ISLANDS 60
Ian Anderson netted 27 points as the Falcons topped the Vikings in a “C” Division game at Turin.
Marshall Dorrity chipped in 23 points for South Lewis (7-6, 5-4).
Brayden Wiley paced Thousand Islands (9-5, 6-4) with 16 points.
BEAVER RIVER 59, IHC 35
Lincoln Becker scored 16 points and Noah Zehr provided 14 as Beaver River captured a crossover victory at Immaculate Heart Central (0-9, 0-7).
Sam Bush added 10 points and eight rebounds for the Beavers (9-4, 7-3). Zachary Mast also grabbed eight rebounds.
COPENHAGEN 73, ALEXANDRIA 25
Cody Powis led Copenhagen in scoring with 19 points as the Golden Knights defeated Alexandria in “D” Division play in Alexandria Bay on Thursday night.
Powis hit four 3-pointers and had nine assists for Copenhagen (10-2, 10-1). Tucker Carroll finished with 14 points and seven rebounds, while Garrett Tufo posted a double-double with 11 points and 12 rebounds.
Brock Hunter led Alexandria (0-11, 0-10) in scoring with 10 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
THOUSAND ISLANDS 47, SOUTH LEWIS 18
Kennady Amo totaled 19 points and seven steals as the Vikings reeled off their 12th straight “C” Division crown with a win over the Falcons in Clayton.
Kelsey Byers added seven points for Thousand Islands (9-5, 6-4).
Zoey Hunziker’s 11 points led South Lewis (2-11, 2-8).
IHC 59, FAITH FELLOWSHIP 27
Hannah Malbouf scored 16 points as Immaculate Heart Central won a nonleague game against Faith Fellowship in Watertown.
Sam Malbouf added 12 points for the Cavaliers (7-4), who raced out to a 19-4 first-quarter lead.
SARATOGA 71, SOUTH JEFFERSON 33
Jackie Piddock scored 23 of the Spartans’ 33 points in South Jefferson’s nonleague match against Saratoga Springs, a Section 2 Class AA team ranked No. 7 in the state.
She had seven 2-pointers, two 3-pointers and three free throws for the Spartans (8-1). Taylor Scoville rounded out the rest of the scoring with 10 points.
VOLLEYBALL
WATERTOWN 3, LOWVILLE 2
Bayleigh Woodard recorded 41 assists, 12 service points and eight digs as the Cyclones edged the Raiders, 22-25, 25-15, 25-12, 27-29, 25-18, in an interdivision match at Lowville.
Sarah Kilburn provided 23 service points, 20 kills and 14 digs while Hannah Gates added 25 digs, nine service points and seven kills for Watertown (6-6, 5-6).
Alyssa O’Connor totaled 33 digs and Danielle Lehman tallied 19 digs and six kills for Lowville (4-8, 3-8). Alexia Wilmot added 14 service points for the Red Raiders.
SANDY CREEK 3, GENERAL BROWN 0
Kayla Filiatrault logged 14 service points, seven digs and five aces as the Comets picked up a 25-9, 25-17, 25-21 interdivision sweep of the Lions in Sandy Creek.
Maddy Lamica generated 11 service points, five kills and three digs, while Hailey Miller chipped in seven kills, seven service points and five digs for Sandy Creek (11-3, 7-3).
Chloe Moore notched 10 points and nine digs while Kalli Loveland collected five service points for General Brown (0-10).
INDOOR TRACK
FALCONS’ IELFIELD WINS 600 AT UTICA
South Lewis’ Hannah Ielfield won the 600 meters as the girls team placed fifth at the sixth Mohawk Valley Meet of the season at Utica College.
Ielfield turned in a time of 1:41.32 for the Falcons.
Lexi Bernard (1,000), Tazanna Molnar (55 hurdles) and Alyssa Youngs (long jump) each were third in their respective events. Chloe Seller was fifth in the pole vault.
In the boys meet, Collin Stafford was fifth in 1,000 as South Lewis was 19th in the team competition.
BOYS HOCKEY
BALDWINSVILLE 6, IHC 1
Braden Lynch scored two goals and Brett Collier and Ryan Dickinson each supplied a goal and an assist as Baldwinsville rolled past Immaculate Heart Central in a Section 3 game at Baldwinsville.
Alexander Pompo and Nick Purdy also scored for the Bees (7-4-2, 6-1-2). Tyler Derito added two assists. Brad O’Neill made 12 saves.
David Jenner scored for IHC (3-10, 2-7).
