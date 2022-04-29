LAFARGEVILLE — LaFargeville softball coach Danielle Wallace has been preaching baby steps in regards to her young team, but it took a huge one Friday.
Olivia Cratsenberg smacked a two-run double as part of a six-run sixth inning as LaFargeville rallied for a 14-12 Frontier League “D” Division win over Lyme. Cratsenberg drove in three runs, while Carly LaBow singled and doubled for the Red Knights (3-2), who boast a young roster with only three seniors.
“It’s 100% baby steps with us and we’ve got to keep putting things together one game at a time.” Wallace said.
Callie LaFontaine singled twice and double twice, while Kaitlyn Weston added three RBIs for the Indians (2-4), who have lost four straight. However, three of those losses come at the hands of “C” Division foes Thousand Islands, Sandy Creek and South Lewis. The three schools have combined record of 15-0 entering Friday’s games.
“All us “Ds” schools are of sick of seeing the “C” Division,” Lyme head coach Dan Lawson quipped. “We took our medicine this week.”
Wallace admits LaFargeville is still rebuilding after reaching the state final four in Class D in 2019. The Red Knights put up a 6-11 record last season, but came on later in the season after a slow start.
“Last year we started off kind of slow and we picked up momentum as the season went along,” Wallace said. “Of all the teams we’ve had at LaFargeville, we hit our stride in the second half of the season.”
The victory gives LaFargeville an edge in the division, but it knows the teams will beat up each other. The rematch between the two teams is set for May 13 in Chaumont.
“The win was a big one for us,” LaBow said. “The top of that order (Lyme’s) is really solid.
The Red Knights started fast and scored five times in the first inning after the Indians jumped out to a 2-0 lead. LaFargeville added three runs in the second, but Lyme slowly chipped away at the deficit and got three runs in the third. The Indians then put up another three runs in the fourth to take an 8-7 lead.
Lyme put Weston in the circle in the top of the fourth and put LaFargeville down in order. The Indians added three more runs to make it 11-7, but the Red Knights added a run in the fifth.
LaFargeville tied the game on a Grace Wainwright single before Cratsenberg put the Knights ahead.
“It was a really big hit and we really needed it,” said Cratsenberg, who went 3-for-5 with three RBIs.
After the Red Knights tacked on an insurance run, the Indians drew to within two after Dallas Parker doubled home a run. Relief pitcher Allyson Morgan, who took over pitching duties from Cratsenberg, calmly put away the last two hitters to give LaFargeville a key win.
“She was a big help to us and she had her head in the right place,” LaBow said of Morgan.
Despite the win, the Red Knights know they have to make improvements on certain parts of their game. LaFargeville made mistakes on the bases and in the field and wants to tidy those up.
“We need to improve some of our fielding and do a better job of keeping our head in the game,” Cratsenberg said,
Lyme won’t play until next Friday when it hosts Belleville Henderson as the seniors will be going on their senior trip to Orlando, Fla. Lawson said he’ll be holding practices for the remaining players. Lyme only plays one more non-divisional foe and still has a chance to catch up to the pack when it returns.
“The division is so competitive,” Lawson said. “We just got to get into a groove and get some wins.”
