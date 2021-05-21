CLAYTON — Wyatt Parliament and Connor McKay combined on a four hitter as Thousand Islands defeated Lowville, 6-1, in a Frontier League baseball division crossover game Friday.
Parliament also went 3-for-3, including two triples, and drove in two runs for the Vikings (8-2).
Parliament also pitched six-plus innings of shutout ball, striking out 13 and yielding only two hits and a walk.
Ryan Pavlot and Brayden Mason collected two hits each for Thousand Islands against Lowville (5-5).
BEAVER RIVER 3, SOUTH LEWIS 2
Brandon Atwood hit a solo home run that would turn out to be the game-winner as the Beavers held off the Falcons in “C” Division play at Beaver Falls.
Sam Bush doubled and ripped a two-run single for Beaver River (9-2, 8-1).
Parker Kristoff hit an RBI double and Ian Anderson collected a pair of hits for South Lewis (1-7).
SOUTH JEFFERSON 16, INDIAN RIVER 0 (5)
Jack Buckingham and Zach Blevins combined on a five-inning no-hitter as South Jefferson rolled past Indian River (3-4) in a crossover game at Adams.
Buckingham pitched the first four innings, striking out five. Blevins finished up in the fifth and struck out the side.
Max Gray went 3-for-4 and tripled twice, knocking in two runs for the Spartans (8-1). Logan Hess drove in four runs on a triple and single. Colby Randall added a double, single and two RBIs. Blevins finished with two hits.
BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 10, SACKETS HARBOR 0
Brit Cross tossed a two-hit shutout with eight strikeouts in the Panthers’ “D” Division win over the Patriots (2-7, 2-6) in Belleville.
Nick Flagg hit a two-run single as part of a three-RBI effort for the Panthers (5-4).
GIRLS LACROSSE
WATERTOWN 15, CARTAHGE 3
Alex Macutek generated three goals and four assists as the Cyclones bested the Comets in FL play at Carthage.
Megan Millard and Sarah Kilburn each supplied three goals for Watertown (7-2, 6-1).
McKenna Kolber tallied a pair of goals for Carthage (0-9. 0-7).
GENERAL BROWN 16, IMMACULATE HEART 11
Megan Milkowich totaled four goals and two assists, Rachel Black contributed four goals and an assist and Trinity Stowell scored four goals as the Lions defeated the Cavaliers in a FL game in Watertown.
Mallory Marks and Bailey Thomas each chipped in a goal and an assist for General Brown (6-3, 5-2).
Tori Ledoux totaled three goals and one assist for Immaculate Heart Central (3-7, 2-5), Jennah Netto scored three goals and Hannah Netto and Julia Netto tallied two goals each.
SOFTBALL
SOUTH LEWIS 6, LYME 5
Brooke Platt hit a walk-off single as the Falcons edged the Indians (4-4) in a crossover game at Turin.
Alyssa Youngs and Shaylagh Randall each logged three hits for South Lewis (7-5, 6-3).
GENERAL BROWN 8, INDIAN RIVER 7
Kori Nichols homered and drove in three runs as the Lions held off the Warriors in a crossover game at Glen Park.
Harlie Peters plated a pair of runs for General Brown (8-2, 7-2). Lizzy Hellings paced Indian River (2-4, 2-3) with a triple and two RBIs.
THOUSAND ISLANDS 7, LOWVILLE 4
Delaney Wiley tripled twice, double and drove in a pair of runs as the Vikings beat the Red Raiders (0-9) in a crossover game at Clayton.
Marena Grenier struck out 10 and Kali Finley plated two runs for Thousand Islands (9-2, 7-2).
SANDY CREEK 21, LAFARGEVILLE 11
Kendall Darling went 3-for-3 with three RBIs as the Comets slugged their way to a crossover win over the Red Knights in Sandy Creek.
Julia Hollister went 3-for-5 with two RBIs for Sandy Creek (6-1, 5-1). Rachael Brown led LaFargeville (1-7, 1-6) with two hits and two RBIs.
BEAVER RIVER 15, COPENHAGEN 3
Alyssa Evan logged three RBIs as the Beavers downed the Golden Knights (1-7, 1-6)in a crossover game at Beaver Falls.
Alexia Clemons scored four runs for Beaver River (4-4).
SANDY CREEK 5, THOUSAND ISLANDS 1
Scout Preston and Sydney Burgy each recorded a pair of hits as the Comets picked up a key “C” Division win over the Vikings on Thursday in Clayton.
Julia Hollister and Maiya Hathway each provided an RBI for Sandy Creek (5-1, 4-1).
BEAVER RIVER 7, SOUTH LEWIS 4
Kate Adams collected three extra-base hits as the Beavers upset the Falcons in “C” Division play Wednesday in Turin.
Sarah Evan struck out five in a complete game for Beaver River (3-4). Madelyn Hoffman got three hits for South Lewis (6-5, 5-3).
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
LOWVILLE 98, SANDY CREEK 21
Eliana Bonbrest and Jane Jennings each won four events as the Red Raiders topped the Comets in a FL “B” Division meet Thursday in Lowville.
Bonbrest won the 100-meter hurdles, 400 hurdles and long jump, while Jennings earned victories in the 400, triple jump and shot put for Lowville (2-1). The duo teamed up in the winning 1,600 relay for the Red Raiders. Catie Blodgett won the discus and Emily Yousey captured the 1,500 for Sandy Creek (0-3).
