WATERTOWN — Longtime Frontier League volleyball coaches Robin Boomhower and Jim Rhodes almost didn’t know what to do with themselves during Thanksgiving Week 2020.
Six FL volleyball teams participated in Wednesday’s annual scrimmages at Case Middle School in what’s become a fixture of the preseason calendar. However, the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 pushed back the start of the season and the scrimmages were scrapped.
“I even said to my husband that I should be coaching volleyball,” said Boomhower, who is in her 15th season coaching the Cyclones program. “I’m glad I’m here this year because it’s the best thing that can happen to these athletes.”
Rhodes makes the scrimmage the last stop before he headed downstate to visit friends. Last year he nixed that trip due to being careful about the virus.
“I go right from Case, and my family and I travel down with my best friend to Allegheny State Park, so my wife would pick me up from here,” Rhodes said.
Last season saw the Lewis County-based teams of Lowville, South Lewis and Beaver River play against each other for an abbreviated season. South Lewis did play a series of games against Sandy Creek when it completed its scheduled against the other two schools.
“I’ve been looking forward to this scrimmage for a while,” Lowville senior Kiley Zicari said.
The Jefferson County schools like Watertown, Carthage, Indian River, General Brown and Thousand Islands played against each other, but that season was thrown into March and April. Matches between the Cyclones and Comets did have the drama of seasons past, but the games felt out of place being so late in the school calendar.
“I’m enjoy playing them, but when there’s snow on the ground and not when the sun is shining in March,” Boomhower said.
The pre-Thanksgiving scrimmages serve as an opportunity for teams to work on fundamentals. Watertown is a younger squad that lost key players like Sarah Kilburn and Kayla Wilson and got a chance to see how it stacks up to other teams.
“Some of these players haven’t played in two years, so they’re very young and inexperienced,” Boomhower said. “This scrimmage is a great chance for them to get the feel of what a varsity level match is going to be like.”
Lowville also used the scrimmage to try out different lineup combinations. The Red Raiders boast a 20-person squad and were working on mixing and matching with different groups.
“We had a different lineup every game and we’re just trying to learn what we can do together,” Rhodes said.
Many coaches have tipped Lowville to be one of the better teams in the “B” Division within the league. Rhodes is also chasing a milestone of 400 volleyball victories as coach — he’s currently at 391.
“It just means that I’ve been here for a long time and have had a lot of good players,” Rhodes said.
Zicari would love for her coach to help clinch the milestone for the longtime Red Raiders coach, now in his 32nd season. She said Rhodes has been an important part of the program for many years.
“He’s just always around to help us and coach us,” Zicari said.
FRONTIER LEAGUE
“A” DIVISION
Outlook: Carthage and Watertown will have younger squads. The Comets do have stalwarts Becky Steiner, Madilin Santamour and Layla Craig in the lineup. The Cyclones will rely on Julia Urf, Alana Mastin, Kate Ciscell and Augusta Boomhower. The Warriors return 10 players to their team.
Carthage Comets
Coach: Angela Robbins
2019-20 record: 19-1, 14-0
Roster: Noelle Boushie (Sr.), Taylor Korzuch (Sr.), Madilin Santamour (Sr.), Rebecca Steiner (Sr.), Juliana Beauchamp (Jr.), Hope Covey (Jr.). Layla Craig (Jr.), Jaci Creasman (Jr.), Kaya Decillis (Jr.), Georgiana Doldo (Jr.), Kalea Pabo (Jr.), Ellie Storms (So.).
Indian River Warriors
Coach: Alyssa Sidmore
2019-20 record: 11-7, 9-5.
Roster: Jade Goring (Sr.), Elizabeth Hellings (Sr.), Haley Keopuhiwa (Sr.), Alora Smith (Sr.), Madison Bigelow (Jr.), Zoe Aguon Cruz (Jr.), Kirsten Cruz (Jr.), Madallyn Moore (Jr.), Kayleigh Porkarski (Jr.), Dayramis Rivera Malave (Jr.), JayLynn Robinson (Jr.), Dulce Zaravia-Safeek (Jr.), Ryleigh Fleming (So.), Sydney Carbone (Fr.).
Watertown Cyclones
Coach: Robin Boomhower
2019-20 records: 9-8, 7-7
Roster: Rose Fonfrias (Sr.), Alana Mastin (Sr.), Julia Urf (Sr.), Kiara Weber (Sr.), Morgan Brady (Jr.), Kate Ciscell (Jr.), Jasmyne Hunter (Jr.), Adele Lanphear (Jr.), Makayla Rocha (Jr.), Augusta Boomhower (So.), Olivia Urf (So.).
“B” DIVISION
Outlook: Many have touted Lowville as one of the better teams in the division and league. Players like Hannah Gyore, Eliana Bonbrest and Kiley Zicari will pace the Red Raiders. South Jefferson will be led by senior captain McKenzi Burnham. General Brown has an experienced team looking to make some noise with players like Natalie Favret, Raygan Munson and Dayna Hall.
General Brown Lions
Coach: Carrie LaSage
2019-20 record: 0-15, 0-13
Roster: Lauren Barrett (Sr.), Macy Bird (Sr.), Maya Carroll (Sr.), Hanna DeRouchie (Sr.), Natalie Favret (Sr.), Dayna Hall (Sr.), Emma Rawson (Sr.), Marriah Washer (Sr.), Amaya Bellinger (Jr.), Brystol Branche (Jr.), Olivia Eves (Jr.), Emma Hughes (Jr.), Raygan Munson (Jr.), Emma Romano (Jr.), Anastasia Rowland (Jr.).
Lowville Red Raiders
Coach: Jim Rhodes
2019-20 record: 6-11, 3-11
Roster: Olivia Baker (Sr.), Eliana Bonbrest (Sr.), Alexis Frappier (Sr.), Jenna Freeman (Sr.), Hannah Gyore (Sr.), Madison Hilton (Sr.), Coral Israel (Sr.), Jada Lee (Sr.), Meredith Lovenduski (Sr.), Grace Myers (Sr.), Megan Tiffany (Sr.), Kimberlee Zehr (Sr.), Kiley Zicari (Sr.), Lillian Clark (Jr.), Peyton Cole (Jr.), Quinn Cummings (Jr.), Alexandra Dosztan (Jr.), Anna Exford (Jr.), Makenzie Ples (Jr.), Taylor Stalker (Jr.).
South Jefferson Spartans
Coach: Becca Hare
2019-20 record: 7-8, 7-7
Roster: McKenzie Burnham (Sr.), Emma Roy (Sr.), Audrey Bibbins (Jr.), Lauren Bier (Jr.), Zoe Moroughan (Jr.), Sophia Picchianti (Jr.), Abbie Shultz (Jr.), Kadence Wagner (Jr.), Lauren Edgar (So.), Annalise Hobbs (So.), Adreana Clark (Fr.), Mackenzie O’Hara (Fr.).
“C” DIVISION
Outlook: There will be a lot of younger players on the traditional powers Beaver River, South Lewis and Sandy Creek. Emma Dicob will be key to the Beavers, who won the 2019 Section 3 Class C title. The Comets lose talented players like Sarah Balcom, but still have Maddie Lamica and Maiya Hathway on the team from the 2019 Class C winners. The Falcons have talented players like Leah Greene, Skye Everson and others. Thousand Islands will look to challenge with key players like Leah Ingerson, Genevieve Cartaya and Alexandria Davis
Beaver River Beavers
Coach: Gene Sundberg
2019-20 record: 16-1, 11-1
Roster: Tina Boliver (Sr.), Emma Dicob (Sr.), Alyssa Evan (Sr.), Abby Hazard (Sr.), Avery Olmstead (Sr.), Emma Roggie (Sr.), Madeline Hylen (Jr.), Kaitlyn Kloster (Jr.), Rachel Pellam (Jr.), Katelyn Swartz (Jr.), Kennedy Becker (So.), Jasmine Martin (So.), Rori Mattis (So.), Adalynn Olmstead (Fr.)
Sandy Creek Comets
Coach: Dori Hathway
2019-20 record: 14-5, 8-4
Top returnees: Maiya Hathway, Maddie Lamica, Lizzie Glazier
South Lewis Falcons
Coach: Ashley Gino
2019-20 record: 11-7, 6-6
Roster: Jada Pominville (Sr.), Shaylagh Randall (Sr.), Skye Everson (Jr.), Leah Greene (Jr.), Macey Hawk (Jr.), Kaitlin Hosmer (Jr.), Alexis Kraeger (Jr.), Sara Shaw (Jr.), Ashley Wright (Jr.), Aleigha Hill (So.), Liadan McAleese (So.)
Thousand Islands Vikings
Coach: Jacob LaClair
2019-20 record: 2-13, 2-12
Roster: Mackenzie Allen; Genevieve Cartaya; Alaynee Conn; Morgan Daly;
Alexandria Davis; Charritty Grant; Marena Grenier; Sophia Ingerson; Leah Ingerson; Ava Kowalow; Heavenly Moore; Isabella Poventud; Xena Skipper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.