DEXTER — If the General Brown football team beats Hannibal tonight, they’ll be in, but if they lose it’s iffy. Either way, the Lions have found themselves in the thick of a playoff race in the last week of the regular season, something that seemed unthinkable four weeks ago when they sat at the bottom of Section 3’s Class C West with an 0-3 record.
Since then the Lions’ season has turned around dramatically, they’ve won three in a row, including a 56-49 victory over Skaneateles last week, a team considered one of the best in the state for the first half of the season. During this stretch, the offense has come alive, having scored 56, 70 and 56 points in its last three games. Compare that to their offensive production in the first three games where the Lions (3-3 overall, 3-1 league) scored a combined 46 points. Granted those first three games were against Canastota, Lowville and Cato-Meridian, three teams that are a combined 17-1 currently.
Somewhere along the way, something clicked for this General Brown team — a down year morphed into one with championship aspirations.
CATO-MERIDIAN
By the time Week 3 arrived, the Lions had been smacked around. Canastota pounded them 56-20 and Lowville followed suit, giving their rivals a 44-14 beatdown in Dexter.
A rough start wasn’t too unexpected for a Lions team that had lost countless veterans to graduation the June before, leaving coach Doug Black to piece together the 2019 squad with a few returning players and a lot of young call-ups.
Despite the losses in weeks one and two, when they began their Week 3 game versus Cato-Meridian (then 2-0) the Lions felt like they were poised to win their first game. It didn’t happen though. Even though the Lions scored first, the Blue Devils scored more — as a result Cato-Meridian won 26-12.
It’s still the least amount of points the Blue Devils (now 6-0) have scored all season and the second-most they’ve allowed. And for the Lions, it was the closest they had come to winning a game all year. But the Lions were disappointed. They felt like they were good enough and prepared enough to win the game. That loss is now considered the turning point of the season.
“Cory Smith, Eli Rawleigh and Matt Doldo came to me after that game on the trip home and said ‘coach, we’re sick of losing, what do we need to do?’” Black said. “I think that effort and that attitude changed the season for us.”
Much of the Lions’ recent success has centered around Rawleigh. The sophomore, who has played on varsity since he was an eighth grader, was slated to become the Lions primary running back. But when Nate Heller injured his wrist in Week 2, Rawleigh shifted over to quarterback.
Despite playing out of position, Rawleigh’s production didn’t dip, in fact it has improved.
THE WIN STREAK
The Lions were faced with one of the tougher schedules in Class C to start the season, so when Port Byron (1-5) came along in Week 4 followed by Jordan-Elbridge (2-4) in Week 5, it was a much needed reprieve.
Alongside Rawleigh, running backs Cory Smith and De’Shaun Thorigal-Brown emerged. Against Port Byron, Smith rushed for 168 yards and against Jordan-Elbridge, Rawleigh rushed for 194 yards while Thorigal-Brown had 126. Ian Beckstead and Chandler Moody have also contributed solid performances in those wins. The Lions scored 126 points in two games while allowing only 31.
Week 6 would be another story, it seemed. The Lions were playing Skaneateles, a team that was ranked No. 2 in the state for three consecutive weeks to start the year. Even though the Lakers were coming off of their first loss, they were dangerous and had a skill advantage over General Brown. For the Lions, preparation ahead of a game against a good team like Skaneateles was key.
“From watching film and everything, we know certain formations, what they’re going to do in certain formations, what to key on,” Rawleigh said.
The work paid off and the Lions got the result they were hoping for three weeks ago against Cato-Meridian, a 56-49 victory against a contending team.
According to Smith, the vibe in practice is different now than it was in early September.
“Beginning of the season everybody wasn’t confident, but we’ve just been gaining confidence,” Smith said. “Everybody is just playing more energetically. Everyone just seems more into it.”
Not only did the win over the Lakers boost the Lions’ confidence, it put them into second place in the Class C West, in position to make the playoffs and again contend for a Section 3 Class C title.
