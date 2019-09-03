GOUVERNEUR — When it comes to Northern Athletic Conference games, every player on the Gouverneur football team has known nothing but success.
The Wildcats have won three straight regular-season championships and have not lost a league game since 2015.
“Each year, that team, they don’t want to be the team to break the streak,” Wildcats coach Sean Devlin said. “You can kind of use that for motivation. Obviously it’s not going to go on forever. At some point, someone loses.”
The Wildcats went 8-1 overall last year and were 6-0 in NAC contests. The squad lost four players to graduation who were part of the Times All-North team, including NAC most valuable player, lineman Logan Garrison, running backs Peyton Schmitt and Garrison Gonyeau and another lineman, Carter Hance.
Gouverneur does bring back one member of last year’s Times’ team, quarterback Caleb Farr.
Farr, along with the other returning players, will help the newcomers with last year’s title experience.
“They understand what you have to do to get to that level,” Devlin said. “The guys who have been around understand the work ethic it takes. Every year you get two, three or four guys who come out who have never played football because they want to be a part of (winning), or you get guys who maybe took a year or two off and they want to come back to it.”
Things were not perfect for Gouverneur last year. The Wildcats fell 28-0 to Ogdensburg Free Academy in the Section 10 Class C title game, the second time in the last three years that Gouverneur won the regular season but lost in the Section 10 playoffs to the Blue Devils.
“(State playoffs) is everyone’s goal,” Devlin said. “All you have to really win is one or two games to be section champ. You want to be the champion and it comes down to those one or two games. We want to go back and we do go (this season) to OFA and it will be hard to beat them there. They’ll be very good.”
Gouverneur, which outscored the opposition 214-50 in the regular season a year ago, did lose some stars to graduation, but overall the Wildcats will field a fast team again this season.
“We are working hard,” Devlin said. “I like our speed. I think we have guys who can run again this year. We went to a camp at Indian River for three nights and it’s carried over to our first week of practice. We are all on the same page and the attitude is good. We have depth in certain spots. Our big concern is our offensive line. We have a lack of experience, offensively, for linemen.”
Gouverneur returns seven starters from the defense that allowed just 50 points during the season last year. The defense is led by senior linebackers Jacob Shippee, Mitchell Tyler and Joe Cummings. Farr returns at defensive back as well as Cayden Stowell.
