each of his top pitchers.
“With Jonah, you know he’s worked hard on all his pitches and locations and when to throw what pitches and how to use them throughout an at bat and really get to the mental side of pitching,” Kogut said. “So we’ve really worked on that a lot. And with Brayden, that’s kind of the next step that we’ve been working on and even in throwing the same pitch, but in different ways to be more successful and keep hitters off balance. And it’s also about attacking the strike zone and pitch-count rules, making sure that they’re keeping themselves in games.”
Shearer and Campeau, both infielders when not on the mound, also excelled at the plate last year. Shearer batted .515 last year, including nine doubles, one triple and two home runs, and drove in 27 runs as well as totaling 21 stolen bases.
Campeau finished with a .453 batting average, scored 39 runs, also stole 21 bases and generated a .573 on-base percentage.
Also returning for Beaver River this season are seniors Atwood and Jonah Mullin, as well as juniors Kadin Martin and Jake Boliver.
“Brandon is just like a security blanket hitting behind me pretty much,” Shearer said. “Because if I get on, I know he’s going to do something and put the ball in play.”
“I think overall with who we’re bringing up, we’ve got four freshmen coming up, we know they can all contribute, one of them came up and played sectionals with us,” Campeau said. “So we’re not too worried about who we lost because we know our future coming up is strong and obviously our first goal is to win the league and have a good regular season. And everything else after that, we’ll work on that when it comes.”
The Beavers will look to repeat as champions in the “C” Division as each week will feature a three-game series against divisional foes.
The landscape of the division still includes South Lewis and Sandy Creek, but there’s a bit of a change this season as Thousand Islands has merged its varsity baseball team with Alexandria, which will compete in the division.
With the departure of Alexandria, the “D” Division will still include five teams with the return of LaFargeville, which had partnered with Thousand Islands in recent seasons.
South Jefferson won the “B” Division title and Carthage prevailed in the “A” Division.
“TI was pretty good last year, I feel like they will be more tough games for us this year,” Shearer said. “South Lewis is going to be good, South Jeff should be pretty good.”
Shearer wasn’t done pitching last June as he also pitched for the Onondaga Snappers of Onondaga Babe Ruth. Onondaga’s all-star team won a regional title and went on to compete in the Babe Ruth World Series in Mobile, Ala. The team competed in eight games, with Shearer recording two wins on the mound, including in a quarterfinal, and Onondaga defeated the hometown team from Alabama to win the championship.
Last season was condensed to 22 games during the spring season for Beaver River after high school sports returned in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
Beaver River didn’t get to compete beyond sectionals since there were no state playoffs.
“That was kind of like the first normal season that we had,” Campeau said. “Our fall sports weren’t very normal, and even in the winter, they were shortened seasons. Finally in the spring we got to have a full schedule, everything went pretty good for us, I know some teams had some issues, but for us, it was awesome.
“Those guys are the guys I grew up playing with, so to go on and win a sectional title with them, that was pretty cool.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.