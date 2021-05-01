BEAVER FALLS — Noah Zehr and Jonah Shearer hail from different baseball backgrounds, but the pair is intent on providing leadership for Beaver River this spring from the mound.
Zehr, a senior, is a product of the Beaver River baseball system, while Shearer, a junior, hails from Colorado.
“Definitely, I’m real excited to get going,” Zehr said. “I thought we had a real good shot at hanging a banner up last year, but obviously that got taken away, so we’re looking to do the same thing this year.”
“I like it here, it’s definitely different than Colorado though,” Shearer said. “I definitely see a better opportunity playing here then I did there.”
Now together, the pair hopes to help the Beavers continue their recent success in the Frontier League and beyond.
“They’re both dedicated kids,” first-year Beaver River head coach Mike Kogut said of Zehr and Shearer. “They put in two full offseasons of work here to get ready for last season that obviously got canceled. And then they’ve just kind of jumped from the disappointment of that right to another offseason, and put in summer work and fall ball in order to get ready for this season to make sure they could make the most of it.”
As a sophomore in 2019, Zehr was part of Beaver River’s run to the Section 3 semifinals that May.
“Noah is one of our three returning players from 2019 in which he was a starter in the outfield for us, but didn’t log many innings,” Kogut said. “So this year would obviously be a step up for him as far as innings on the mound.”
“We made it to the sectional semifinals, it was a lot of fun that year,” Zehr, a righthander, said.
After finishing in a tie for first place with Thousand Islands in the Frontier League’s “C” Division, the Beavers won two sectional games — a 12-1 win against Westmoreland and an 11-1 victory over Tully in a quarterfinal to reach a Class C semifinal.
There the Beavers were edged by Cooperstown, 4-3, at Murnane Field in Utica.
“We’ve got just three guys from that team,” Zehr said. “It’s tough coming in with a group of guys where most of them don’t have much varsity experience, if any. But I think with the offseason and everything else that we put in practice and everything has these guys ready.
“They played a lot over the summer and I played with a lot of these guys, so we’ve put our work in and think we’ll be ready to go.”
While Zehr is currently injured after he hurt his hand during Beaver River’s football season this spring, he projects to pitch at the top of the team’s rotation upon his return.
“I feel pretty good, hopefully I’ll be back mid-to-late season,” Zehr said.
“We’re still not kind of 100 percent (sure) what it is, but it seems to be better over time,” Kogut said.
“We’re pretty confident and as soon as he’s ready to go, he’s been throwing bullpens and getting ready.”
Shearer last pitched scholastically as a freshman at his previous high school in Colorado Springs, Colo., before transferring to Beaver River for his sophomore season.
“Where I lived in Colorado, the elevation I lived at there was around 7,000 feet, so that’s one of the huge differences,” Shearer said. “It’s a good change here.”
Shearer has essentially traded pitching in the Rocky Mountains to in the foothills of the Adirondacks.
“It’s definitely easier to do stuff up here,” said Shearer, who also plays at shortstop. “The ball is going to carry a lot less, but it should be a lot easier to have more energy and stamina up here.”
Shearer looks to start the team’s Frontier League season as one of the top pitchers in the rotation.
“Jonah was here last year, so he transferred in as a sophomore from Colorado,” Kogut said. “He’s a hard-working kid, he’s very talented, he puts a lot of time into it, he’s worked really hard.
“He’s got a good repertoire of pitches, he’s got three or four, between fastball, curveball, slider, changeup. So we’re definitely going to lean on him heavy to kind of carry us as our ace throughout the season, for sure.”
The two will also be asked to take on leadership roles as the Beavers lost seven seniors from the 2019 team as well as four more senior starters from last year’s group.
“I think we have a good group of guys, honestly we’re definitely on the younger side,” said Zehr, who will attend St. John Fisher to play football. “But I think these younger guys are hungry and they want to win games just as badly as us seniors do.”
Receiving consistency from a team’s pitching staff will be even more vital this year as the Frontier League’s regular-season schedule will be played over a span of five weeks.
“So that’s going to be some serious figuring out what your pitching rotation is and finding the best ways to deploy it, which I think as coaches it will bring a new aspect to the game,” Kogut said. “And I just think it’s great for the kids, because it’s just opportunities for more players to perform ultimately, instead of a normal year where you can kind of get away with your three pitchers.”
The schedule includes three-game weekly series within each division in the league this spring. For example, Beaver River will begin division play with three games against rival Thousand Islands from May 10-14.
After playing in Clayton that Monday, the Beavers will host the Vikings that Wednesday before finishing the series at Thousand Islands that Friday.
Later, Beaver River will play a three-game series against South Lewis from May 17 to 21 and then wrap up divisional play with three games against Sandy Creek May 24-28.
“I think with the new series, that’s something that’s definitely going to test the depth of all the teams this year,” Kogut said. “So it’s definitely going to be about full pitching staffs and giving players opportunities.”
The other three divisions in the league will also square off in divisional series throughout the month.
“And obviously it’s going to give an advantage to the team that’s deeper and not just has one really dominant guy,” Zehr said.
There will be no Frontier League playoffs this season, but a condensed Section 3 playoffs will follow in early June.
After sectional seedings are determined on Sunday, June 6, sectional play will commence that week with championship games later that week on Saturday.
This week will mark the conclusion of the postseason as there are no state playoffs.
“I think those are going to be intense series, obviously,” Zehr said. “Especially going to T.I. and South Lewis, those are real big competition for us every year.”
In 2019, Beaver River finished 14-6, including a 10-4 campaign in the Frontier League.
“Thousand Islands/LaFargeville they’re kind of always a tough team as well as South Lewis, we always play great games with them,” Kogut said. “And we actually dropped a game to Sandy Creek that year, so our “C” Division games are always tough. There’s tons of talent in the Frontier League this year, so we know it’s going to be competitive just like it was in ’19.”
Thousand Islands went on to reach the Class C semifinals as well where it was beaten by eventual sectional runner-up Oriskany, 7-1.
“(Pitcher Wyatt) Parliament, he’s a stud, obviously he’s going to do well they have a strong team,” Zehr said of Thousand Islands, “I have a lot of respect for them.”
In all, Beaver River sports seven seniors on its roster, including pitcher and catcher Sam Bush and outfielder Zacchaeus Lacomb, who both join Zehr as the only three returning with varsity experience.
Other players to watch on the team include senior Lincoln Becker, juniors Brayden Campeau and Brandon Atwood and sophomore Kadin Martin.
Here’s a look at the Frontier League this season:
“A” Division
Carthage Comets
Coach: Joe Sech
2019 record: (9-7, 8-2 Frontier League)
Players to watch: Garret Decillis (Jr., C/P/INF/OF), Aaron Luther (Jr., INF/P), Dawson Widrick (Jr., INF).
Indian River Warriors
Coach: Tyler Brown
2019 record: (2-6, 2-5)
Players to watch: Chase Lynch (Sr.), Cooper Sweeney (Sr.), Talfourd Wynne (So.), Joshua York (Sr.).
Watertown Cyclones
Coach: Riley Moonan
2019 record: (10-2, 8-1)
Players to watch: PJ Fadel (Jr.), Joe McNulty (Sr.), Eric Sanders (Sr.), Anthony Rosso (Sr.).
“B” Division
General Brown Lions
Coach: Jared Knowlton
2019 record: (2-10, 1-10)
Players to watch: Eli Rawleigh (Jr., C/P/UTL), Nick Rogers (Jr., P/INF).
Lowville Red Raiders
Coach: Dan Myers
2019 record: (8-8, 6-6)
Players to watch: Max Makuch (Jr.), Aiden McCauley (Sr.), Gavin McCauley (Sr.) Aiden Zehr (Sr.).
South Jefferson Spartans
Coach: Kyle Peters
2019 record: (11-5, 11-2)
Players to watch: Max Gray (Sr., C/INF), Logan Hess (Sr., P/INF), Colby Randall (Sr., P/1B/OF).
“C” Division
Beaver River Beavers
Coach: Mike Kogut
2019 record: (13-5, 10-4)
Players to watch: Brandon Atwood (Jr.), Lincoln Becker (Sr.), Brayden Campeau (Jr.), Zacchaeus Lacomb (Sr.), Kadin Martin (So.), Jonah Shearer (Jr.), Noah Zehr (Sr.).
Sandy Creek Comets
Coach: Tonya Trudell
2019 record: (6-7)
Players to watch: Evan Allen (Jr., OF), Maddox Brown (Jr., INF/P), Matthew Caufield (Sr., INF/P), Justin Thayer (Jr., UTL), Matt Trudell (Jr., OF).
South Lewis Falcons
Coach: Brian Greene
2019 record: (9-7, 9-6)
Players to watch: Ian Anderson (Sr., INF/P), Parker Kristoff (Jr., C/P), Colin Randall (Sr., INF/P), Cody Spann (Jr., INF/P).
Thousand Islands Vikings
Coach: Zach Meier
2019 record: (13-5, 10-4)
Players to watch: Micah Ingerson (Sr., OF/P), Brayden Mason (Sr., C/P), Wyatt Parliament (Jr., INF/P).
‘D’ Division
Alexandria Purple Ghosts
Coach: Scott Chase
2019 record: (3-10, 3-8)
Players to watch: Anthony Manner (Sr., 1B), Jarrett Mattice (Sr., P/C).
Belleville Henderson Panthers
Coach: Paul Gibbs
2019 record: (3-9, 3-8)
Players to watch: N/A.
Copenhagen Golden Knights
Coach: James Spaulding
2019 record: (8-7, 7-5)
Players to watch: N/A.
Lyme Indians
Coach: Rob Goutremout
2019 record: (14-2-1, 12-1-1)
Players to watch: N/A.
Sackets Harbor Patriots
Coach: Jarred Brown
2019 record: (0-10, 0-9)
Players to watch: Gannon Burnet (So., P), Tyler Green (Jr., C/P), Ethan Shi (8th gr., INF/P), Dominick Sprague (8th gr., INF).
