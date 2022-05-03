CANTON — Whenever Massena made a mistake Tuesday, the Canton baseball team was there to take advantage.
The Golden Bears (7-1 overall, 4-1 division) limited their own mistakes and went on to a 10-0 victory in a Northern Athletic Conference Central Division game shorted to five innings due to the 10-run rule.
“We played good, solid defense,” Canton coach Matt Caufield said. “You have to be able to put the ball into play (for the opposition) to make an error. We put the bat on the ball well today, too. We made them play some defense and ran the bases well, too.
The game ended on one last well-executed play from Canton when Scotty Ahlfeld dropped a squeeze bunt and reached safely, scoring Lane Rayburn from third base with the 10th run.
“We played defense well today,” Ahlfeld said. “It helps to not give up extra outs every inning. We also hit the ball well today. We hit it hard, and in play, and it forced them to make the errors.”
The game began to get away from Massena (3-2, 2-2) in the bottom of the second inning when the Golden Bears scored five runs.
“They put the ball in play hard and we made errors,” Massena coach Taylor Zappia said. “I don’t know how many were in that (second) inning. In this game, that’s momentum, and we want good momentum not bad momentum. That was some bad momentum.”
Canton produced just three hits in the inning, but took advantage of two wild pitches, a balk and five errors from the Red Raiders.
The Golden Bears extended their lead to 8-0 in the bottom of the fourth.
With one out Ahlfeld walked and then Erich Zuhlsdorf was hit by a pitch.
Sam Roiger reached on a fielder’s choice, when a Massena infielder made a late throw trying to catch Zuhlsdorf at second, with Ahlfeld scoring on the play.
Daven LaFaver followed with a single that scored two runs.
Gavin Thompson drew a one-out walk in the bottom of the fifth and scored on a single by Rayburn and an error on the same play when a Massena outfielder misplayed the ball, sending Rayburn to third.
The game then ended on Ahlfeld’s squeeze single.
Canton pitcher David Zuhlsdorf made life difficult for Massena’s hitters, throwing a shutout and striking out seven.
“Today I threw a lot of strikes,” Zuhlsdorf said. “We made them hit the ball and our defense played great. Today was great. It really sets the tone for a winning season. I think we will do great for the rest of the year. That’s a great ball team and we outplayed them.”
Zuhlsdorf gave up just four hits, with two belonging to Massena’s Brendan Finnegan.
“He threw strikes, first-pitch strikes especially,” said Ahlfeld, Zuhlsdorf’s catcher. “He threw pretty well. The first-pitch strikes allow more freedom in pitch calling. That helped him pitch better today.”
Both teams entered the game with just one division loss, with Canton’s coming in a 2-0 defeat against Gouverneur on April 11.
“We put ourselves in a good spot, 4-1 now in the league. We have a lot of games in,” Caufield said. “A lot of teams are going to have to make some games up and that’s going to put a lot of pressure on pitching staffs. I think we are in a pretty good situation now.”
