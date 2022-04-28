CANTON — A strong start sent the Canton baseball team to a 12-5 win over Salmon River in an Northern Athletic Conference Central Division game Thursday afternoon.
By the end of the third inning, the Golden Bears (4-1 overall, 2-1 division) built a 9-0 lead.
Canton pitcher David Zuhlsdorf struck out eight in the first four innings and did not allow a hit until Kade Cook doubled to start the fourth inning.
“Overall we hit the ball much better tonight than we have in the past,” Canton coach Matt Caufield said. “We didn’t leave as many guys on base. David threw another really nice game and, for the most part, we played pretty good defense.”
Canton’s offense was consistent, scoring at least one run in each of the first five innings and was led by the bottom part of the order.
Ninth-hitter Lane Rayburn went 2-for-3, stole a base and drive in two runs.
Rayburn batted ninth Thursday but he has moved around a few lineup spots this season.
“I think it throws them off a little bit,” Rayburn said of batting ninth and producing hits. “Teams think once you get down to the bottom it’s the least experienced hitters and I come in and put the bat on the ball and do something. We hit real good today. I’m proud of the team.”
Rayburn, who played right field, also helped throw out a Salmon River runner at home plate in the sixth inning.
Canton scored twice in the first. Erich Zuhlsdorf reached second on an outfield error then scored on a triple from Davin LaFaver, who also went 2-for-3.
“It was definitely a big motivator for our team,” LaFaver said of the triple. “Our team has been slacking on the hitting side recently, including me. Having someone on base and ready to score and having that chance and opportunity, getting a big hit really relieved the team a lot.
“The first couple innings really sparked a lot of motivation to push harder and come out on top, not fall down like we have in the past. I’m impressed with the amount of teamwork we have and chemistry within the team.”
The Golden Bears extended the lead to 6-0 in the second inning, taking advantage of three Shamrock wild pitches and a passed ball.
Canton added three more runs in the third, with Erich Zuhlsdorf driving in two of them with a triple, putting the Shamrocks at risk of an early ending via the 10-run rule after five.
Salmon River (2-2, 2-1) produced offensively in the fourth inning, leading off with Cook’s double. Jared Rollins drove in two runs with a single in a three-run inning.
“Our bats were real sluggish,” said Salmon River athletic director Shawn Miller, who filled in while coach Tim Cook was out of town supervising a senior trip. “Once we figured out our bats, things got a little better. I have to applaud the way the kids competed. (Zuhlsdorf) pitched a heck of a game.”
The Shamrocks added two more runs in the fifth, with Cook supplying another single.
Cook and Dylan Johnson both finished with two hits.
David Zuhlsdorf gave up two early hits but got out of the sixth inning without allowing a run, largely due to Rayburn and first baseman Luke Wentworth combining to throw a Shamrock runner out at the plate.
Erich Zuhlsdorf, David’s twin brother, pitched the seventh inning as David was nearing the 110-pitch limit.
