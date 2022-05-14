WATERTOWN — Derrike Goutremout went 3-for-6, including a double, and drove in a run, and winning pitcher Evan Froelich doubled, singled and knocked in three runs as Lyme’s baseball team defeated Watertown, 7-5, in 11 innings on Saturday in a nonleague game at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds.
Mike Flyzik singled and drove in two runs, including on a sacrifice fly to plate the go-ahead run in the top of the 11th inning for the Indians (14-1 overall).
Led by Froelich, who struck out 10 in five innings of relief, Lyme pitchers totaled 24 strikeouts on the day.
P.J. Fadel singled three times and drove in a run for Watertown (5-10), and Preston Soluri singled twice.
ADIRONDACK 5, LOWVILLE 4
Kreedan Rogers went 2-for-4 as the Wildcats held off the Red Raiders for a nonleague victory in Lowville.
Maxim Weiler picked up the pitching victory for Adirondack (7-10).
Brody Brown went 2-for-3 for Lowville (10-8).
SOUTH LEWIS 12, HARRISVILLE 11
Matt Farese generated four hits and two RBIs as the Falcons outslugged the Pirates in a nonleague game in Turin.
Ivan Branagan tripled three times for South Lewis (5-10).
SACKETS HARBOR 15, LAFARGEVILLE 3 (5)
Tyler Green tossed a five-inning no-hitter and Thomas Lind homered and drove in three runs as the Patriots downed the Red Knights in a Frontier League “D” Division game at Sackets Harbor.
Gannon Brunet tripled and plated a pair of runs for Sackets Harbor (8-7).
Edwin Moore and Bradley Smith each recorded an RBI for LaFargeville (0-15).
BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 14, COPENHAGEN 4 (6)
Winning pitcher Nick Flagg tripled twice and drove in two runs to pace the Panthers past the Golden Knights in a “D” Division game in Copenhagen.
Britt Cross tripled and doubled, and Dominick Sprague doubled twice, with both driving in two runs, for Belleville Henderson (11-3) against Copenhagen (3-12).
SALMON RIVER 7, CANTON 1
Chase Lewis went 2-for-4 as the Shamrocks downed the Golden Bears in a Northern Athletic Conference Central Division matchup at Fort Covington.
Caiden Cartier pitched a complete game, striking out nine for Salmon River (9-4, 9-1).
Lane Rayburn smashed an RBI double for Canton (10-3, 7-2).
OFA 8, GOUVERNEUR 6
Aaron Ellis hit a home run a singled twice as Ogdensburg Free Academy defeated Gouverneur for an NAC Central victory in Gouverneur.
Ryan Mitchell added a double and a single and Alex Mitchell hit two singles for the Blue Devils (3-7, 2-7).
Connor Wood socked two doubles for Gouverneur (5-6, 5-5). Trayton Tupper added two singles and Sean Farrand doubled
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.