RUSSELL — It’s four games into the season and the Lisbon baseball team still has not found a pitching staff that can stop its hitters.
The Golden Knights continued a dominant offense Friday afternoon, beating Edwards-Knox, 22-0, in a Northern Athletic Conference West Division game.
Through four games, Lisbon (4-0 overall and division) has outscored the opposition, 76-5. The Golden Knights have scored at least 20 runs three times and their lowest offensive outing was a 12-2 win over Heuvelton.
In Friday’s game, the Bulldogs batted around in the first and second innings, scoring eight runs in each.
The Golden Knights were so dominant that the team’s top pitcher, Ben LaRock, only got to throw one inning because it was already 16-0 heading into the bottom of the second.
“It’s a little different, but other pitchers need work too,” LaRock said. “We crushed the ball today. (Big leads) create bad habits. It’s a completely different mind-set. It’s so fun, you can’t beat it.”
Six Lisbon batters finished the game with at least two hits.
The Golden Knights went eight batters into their lineup in the top of the first inning before Edwards-Knox recorded its first out.
Isaac LaRock, Ben’s cousin, came through with the first big hit of the game, doubling in the top of the first to score two runs, making it 3-0.
In the second inning, it took six batters before Lisbon made its first out and Isaac LaRock came through with another double, followed by a double from Trent Williams as part of the second eight-run inning.
“We just want to keep on hitting the ball as much as we can,” Isaac LaRock said of the big innings.
After giving up just one hit in a scoreless first inning, Ben LaRock moved to shortstop and wound up leading the offense going 4-for-5, doubling twice and driving in four runs.
Isaac LaRock went 3-for-5, including his two doubles, and drove in three runs.
Jackson LaRock, Ben’s brother, went 3-for-5 with three RBIs and Williams went 3-for-4 for Lisbon.
Lisbon, along with all of Section 10, missed last season due to COVID-19.
But the Golden Knights enter this season with confidence after making it to the state Class D final four in 2019 before losing 10-0 to Section 6’s Brocton.
“This is a condensed season so it’s hard to add in extra (nonleague) games,” Lisbon coach Dave Gravlin said. “I’m just trying to keep the kids focused on the next game. Whoever it is, we’ll have some tough contests, I’m sure. Defensively, we are playing pretty consistent and offensively, the stats speak for themselves. They are really hitting the ball.
“This group has been in big games since they were nine years old. We travel all over the state in the summers, and we play in big tournaments and we beat teams from Montreal (Quebec) and big, big cities. We are all sticking together, little old Lisbon.”
The closest the Cougars (1-2) came to scoring was in the bottom of the fourth when Tyler Scott reached third base.
“Our pitchers got some experience,” Cougars coach Rob White said. “We’ve got a number of pitchers. It was good to get them on the mound. I wish there was a better situation next week. They hit the ball hard. We beat ourselves up a little bit early there.”
