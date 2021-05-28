CHAUMONT — Derrike Goutremout and his Lyme baseball teammates continue to weather the competition in the Frontier League’s “D” Division just fine — even in less than perfect conditions.
Goutremout delivered six innings of no-hit ball and singled twice as the Indians defeated Sackets Harbor, 7-4, on a rainy and blustery Friday morning at Lyme Central School.
“It’s pretty tough pitching in this today, but you’ve got to have a good mind-set and get through it,” Goutremout, a junior, said. “You just keep pitching and hope for the best.”
Lyme and Goutremout gutted out the win that included sleet at times, with temperatures dipping into the low 40s. This seemed more fitting for a soccer game in the late fall, rather than the start of the Memorial Day weekend.
“It’s baseball weather, man, you’ve got to play no matter what,” Indians junior second baseman Mike Flyzik said. “And we came ready to play.”
Senior first baseman Tyler Wilson tripled, singled and drove in three runs to pace the Indians, and Flyzik doubled, singled and knocked in a run.
The Indians (8-2) remained red-hot in the division, sweeping the Patriots in this week’s three-game set to strengthen their hold on first place.
“This was a big win for us, even though they may not have a great record,” Lyme coach Rob Goutremout said of Sackets Harbor. “But these guys swing the bats well, they’re a well coached them. And our guys needed this, they hit so much better today than they have in about five games.”
Lyme also won both games of a doubleheader on the road against Sackets Harbor on Wednesday, 7-1 and 2-0.
On Wednesday, Flyzik won the first game against Sackets Harbor and Evan Frolic won the nightcap, with both pitching complete games, both five innings because of the doubleheader.
“It feels good,” Flyzik said. “Three wins a row is tough to get especially against one team this close.”
This set the stage for Goutremout, who struck out 12 walked six.
“The kid’s an animal, he’s our ace,” Flyzik said of Goutremout.
“It took a little time to get used to, but I eventually got dialed in,” Derrike Goutremout said. “So it took a little while, but I got it by the end. The curveball helped me out in a lot of innings, it got me out of trouble. With the slider, I caught them off guard a little bit and some changeups.”
Wilson pitched the seventh inning to finish off the victory, allowing three runs on two hits and four walks.
“He likes warm weather,” Rob Goutremout said of his son Derrike. “So I was a little concerned, when he throws hard it’s hard to control a wet ball. But once he got warmed up a little bit, they’re are really not many who can keep up with his fastball and he settled in. ... I’m always confident when he’s on the mound, he’s my go-to guy.”
After Sackets Harbor touched Derrike Goutremout for an unearned run in the top of the first, Lyme responded with two runs in the bottom half as Matt Kimball and Goutremout both walked to lead off the inning and both later scored on errors for a 2-1 lead.
The Indians then struck for two more runs in the second as Najuan Williams reached on an infield single, moved to second on a sacrifice bunt and to third on Goutremout’s bloop single. Flyzik followed with an RBI single to center field and Goutremout scored on a wild pitch for a 4-1 edge.
“It feels pretty good, we were in a slump with the bats and the bats finally woke up in our three-game series,” Derrike Goutremout said.
Lyme built a 7-1 lead in the fourth inning as Williams drew a leadoff walk and, two outs later, Flyzik followed with run-scoring double. Wilson followed with an RBI triple to deep left field and later scored on a wild pitch.
“I told them we can’t just rely on our pitching,” Rob Goutremout said. “We have great pitching, but we need a team, we need hitters, and today they did that.”
Sackets Harbor (2-11, 2-10) plated three runs in the seventh, keyed by an RBI double by Ethan Shi and run-scoring single by pitcher Gannon Brunet. Brunet pitched all six innings, yielding seven hits while striking out 11.
“Gannon has had some struggles early in the season on the mound, but his last two outings have been the Gannon of old,” Sackets Harbor coach Jarred Brown said. “Today he really showed toughness and carried our team. I am pleased with my team’s efforts this series with Lyme.
Lyme also swept second-place Copenhagen in a series last week and has defeated Alexandria once.
“If they want it, they’re going to get it,” Derrike Goutremout said of the team. “They’re a bunch of hard-working guys, if they put their minds to it, they’re definitely going to succeed. But if you want, you have to go out and get it. You just can’t come out here and play one or two innings, you have to play all seven.”
The Indians are set to play five games in six days next week, including a three-game series against third-place Belleville Henderson, beginning at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Belleville, and a home twin bill against Alexandria on Thursday.
“I think this helped a ton with their mind-sets and we’re looking forward to next week,” Rob Goutremout said.
“We’re taking these last five games to really gear up and get ready for sectionals going in with a full head of steam,” Flyzik said.
Lyme then can set its sights on the Section 3 playoffs, which begin on June 7.
