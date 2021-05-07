MADRID — The fans who stood behind the fence surrounding the field at Madrid-Waddington’s baseball facility saw a lot of upheaval Friday afternoon as the Yellowjackets defeated the Parishville-Hopkinton Panthers 18-15 in a nonleague game.
The game featured each team blowing large leads, 10 errors, too many wild pitches to count, dropped third strikes and even the bases coming loose several times during the game.
Madrid-Waddington (2-1 overall) led 9-1 after two innings but the Panthers (0-2) score 12 runs in the fourth inning to take a 14-9 lead.
The Yellowjackets responded with nine runs in their final three innings and the game ended in a bit of confusion when a Parishville-Hopkinton runner was doubled up after Madrid-Waddington center fielder Brody VanBuren caught a fly ball.
“I give the guys credit for bouncing back and never giving up when they were down,” said Madrid-Waddington coach Justin Richards. “They could have folded but they stuck with it and came through with a win. It’s a learning curve, not being able to play for two years. We’re learning on the fly.”
Friday’s game was the second for the Panthers, who fell 5-3 against Tupper Lake on Tuesday.
They started out shaky, making four errors in the first two innings, then settled down and played more steady defense the rest of the way, especially center fielder Lawson Snell, who made several good catches in the final innings.
“We saw right off, it’s a new season, it’s young, and the kids haven’t played in a couple years and it definitely showed,” Panthers coach Tony Engstrom said. “We made a lot of fundamental mistakes. Lawson played great. He hasn’t played in six years. He’s really improved. He played Little League, but he hasn’t played since then.”
Madrid-Waddington produced the first big inning, scoring six runs in the bottom of the second to go up 9-1.
The Panthers scored once in the third to cut the lead to 9-2 and then sent 17 batters to the plate in the fourth, producing 12 runs on just four hits.
One of the pitchers in that inning for the Yellowjackets was Luke LePage, who started the game at shortstop and came in as a reliever. He helped the Yellowjackets on offense with two hits, including a double, and a sacrifice fly.
“I was down on myself,” LePage said. “I was pitching there for a while. We were making a lot of errors and we came back in the next couple of innings. When I was on the mound I felt like I was out there for an eternity. I couldn’t throw strikes, my arm was starting to hurt, but we got it done in the end.
“I was down on myself, but once I was able to get a few RBIs, a double, I started to feel better about myself playing again. It’s been a while. Baseball is such a mental game. You have to be aware the whole time, plus the physical (part). You have to be ready for anything. All of us are just trying to get used to it again.”
The Yellowjackets scored three runs in their half of the fourth inning to cut the lead to 14-12, then scored five more runs the next inning to take the lead for good.
VanBuren started the game with an impressive catch in center field, then like everyone else watched the excitement that followed.
He picked up three hits, including a triple.
“It was pretty sloppy to start,” VanBuren said. “No lead was safe today. We tried to get as many (runs) as possible. It was highs and lows.”
