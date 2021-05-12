MASSENA — Despite two dominant performances to start the season, Massena senior David Dubray wonders how much better he would be if he could have played last season.
Dubray has been the starting pitcher in two games for the Red Raiders and has allowed just two infield singles.
He struck out nine against Canton in his first start and then set a school record with 19 strikeouts against Ogdensburg Free Academy in his last outing before this week.
“I definitely feel like I lost something last year,” Dubray said of a junior season wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic. “It could have pushed me more this year, that just motivates me going into college.”
Dubray has not run into any problems on the mound yet, but that doesn’t he hasn’t felt the impact of the lost season.
“It was definitely tough the first week of practice,” Dubray said. “I felt like I was the same player as in 10th grade. After a few bullpen sessions I knew I would be more dominant.”
Dubray was clocked at 84 miles-per-hour in his outing against the Blue Devils and he believes in a few years he will be even better.
That is why he is looking at attending a two-year school because he may wind up at a better four-year program after some improvement. The leading candidate for Dubray appears to be Jefferson Community College.
“It’s pretty positive,” Dubray said about the chances he will attend JCC. “They are a two-year (school) that is close to home. I’ve talked to (coach Brandon Noble) a lot and I like what they have coming in for next year. They have a wicked-good team coming in next year.”
Massena coach Greg Paquin also sees a bright future for Dubray.
“I think he has to develop a changeup, that’s something we try to work with,” Paquin said. “We give him the basics of it. You need three legitimate pitches (in college), minimum. He has to get a little more upper-body strength. He’s effortlessly touching 82 or 83 (mph). With some work in the weight room I can see him hitting 87 easily, if not more.”
Dubray has pitching speed, but it is the movement and location of his pitches that has turned him into a dominant player in Section 10.
“He has good movement on his ball,” Paquin said. “It’s almost like how Greg Maddux could work inside to batter. He throws a fastball, curveball and a bit of a slider. His best pitch is his fastball, but his curveball, he puts it at eye level and it just snaps over the plate. It’s too bad he lost last year. I think he would have been even better right now.” Dubray has loved baseball for a long time and it’s the only sport he’s ever played at Massena.
His favorite player is Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer, who won the Cy Young Award last year with the Cincinnati Reds.
“He’s not cocky, but he can let other players know he’s a good ballplayer,” Dubray said. “It’s more his personality (I like).”
Dubray was able to talk Paquin into letting him finish the OFA game since he entered the last inning with 16 strikeouts.
But with the way he pitches, arm injuries are not a concern.
“He has such a natural motion,” Paquin said. “He does a very good job. He’s well-built in his legs. He uses his legs so well. That saves a lot of strain on his arm. I worry about any pitcher when it’s cold, but with his motion and stuff I am not too concerned with any strain on his arm.”
Massena is the alma mater of a former Major League Baseball pitcher, Jim Deshaies, who now is an announcer with the Chicago Cubs.
Setting a school record at the same school as an MLB player is something not lost on Dubray.
“It means a lot to me, means everything to be able to put myself in that category, in the high school level with him anyway,” Dubray said.
The DUBRAY FILE
Hometown: Norfolk
Parents: David and Samantha
Brother: Tyler
Career plans: Coaching, physical education teacher, athletic director.
