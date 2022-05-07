LOWVILLE — Alex Mono posted three hits, including a triple, and five RBIs as the Carthage baseball team held off Lowville, 10-9, for a Frontier League crossover victory Saturday.
Thomas Storms added three RBIs and doubled for the Comets (10-4 overall, 8-3 league).
Max Makuch clubbed a home run for the Red Raiders (7-7, 7-6).
LYME 18, LAFARGEVILLE 2 (5)
Derrike Goutremout and Denilson DaSilva each brought in four runs as the Indians took the first of two Frontier League games with a “D” Division win in Chaumont.
Dominick Sanford went 2-for-3 for Lyme.
Bradley Smith singled for LaFargeville (0-11).
LYME 4, SANDY CREEK 1
Mike Flyzik and Goutremout combined for a two-hitter as the Indians beat the Comets in a crossover game at Chaumont.
Lyme (10-1) used a three-run fourth inning to beat Sandy Creek (2-9).
GENERAL BROWN 5, SOUTH LEWIS 4
Nick Rogers supplied an RBI single as the Lions edged the Falcons in a crossover matchup in Dexter.
Rogers also hurled a complete game four-hitter for General Brown (2-9).
Cody Spann registered three singles and two RBIs for South Lewis (4-8).
SACKETS HARBOR 16, ALEXANDRIA 4
Gannon Brunet and Gabe Gondek each posted three RBIs and two hits as the Patriots downed the Purple Ghosts in a crossover game at Clayton.
Connor Brown also supplied three hits for Sackets Harbor (5-7).
Liam Side totaled two hits and an RBI for Alexandria (3-6).
CENTRAL SQUARE 6, WATERTOWN 1
Trevor Boyce tripled as the RedHawks beat the Cyclones in a nonleague game at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds.
Anthony Miga singled and doubled for Central Square (5-9).
John Flowers slapped three singles for Watertown (6-6).
MADRID-WADDINGTON 21, ST. LAWRENCE 5 (5)
Matt Robinson delivered four hits and drove in three runs as Madrid-Waddington scored 13 times in the fourth inning for the NAC East Division victory in Brasher Falls.
Kaden Kingston added three hits and three RBIs for the Yellowjackets (5-3), and Jack Bailey, Luke LePage and Tanor Harvey each contributed two hits and two RBIs. Winning pitcher William Bates struck out two and allowed six hits over five innings.
Devon Spinner doubled for St. Lawrence (2-5).
LISBON 16, SALMON RIVER 5
Griffin Walker pitched a complete game and went 4-for-5 as the Golden Knights got a nonleague win over the Shamrocks in Fort Covington.
Ben LaRock who went 3/4 with four RBIs for Lisbon (6-2).
Luke Miller finished the game 2-for-3 for Salmon River (5-4).
POTSDAM 7-18, MORRISTOWN 6-4
Trevor Bates totaled three hits, including a double, as the Sandstoners took game two to sweep the Green Rockets in a nonleague doubleheader at Potsdam.
Luke Brosell singled twice in the opener for Potsdam (3-6).
Cooper Bennett doubled for Morristown (2-6) in the second game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.