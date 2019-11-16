LAFARGEVILLE — Two years ago Owen Parliament verbally committed to play collegiate baseball at Wofford. And on Wednesday he finally put pen to paper, signing his National Letter of Intent to join the 2023 class of Terrier baseball players.
The LaFargeville senior will join Wofford as a right-handed pitcher. He missed his junior year due to an arm injury and undergoing surgery.
“It’s amazing because finally I’m officially a part of the Wofford program,” Parliament said. “Also finally getting to be a part of what they’re all about. I’m excited to get down there and play with those guys.”
Prior to missing his junior season, Parliament was one of the most dominant pitchers and hitters in the Frontier League. In 2018 he won the Times All-North Frontier League Baseball MVP award when he batted .633 and drove in 41 runs while pitching to a 0.81 ERA and racking up 41 strikeouts in 21 innings pitched.
Even with his injury in 2019, Parliament felt supported by the Wofford program.
“Wofford was super good with my injury, they knew stuff happens,” Parliament said. “I worked hard to get back to where I am, so they’re 100 percent with me all the way and I’m really happy about that.”
Parliament won’t be playing basketball this season for LaFargeville but will be back on the diamond come this spring to play out his senior year. He won’t be doing so as a Red Knight but instead as a Thousand Islands Viking. The Vikings absorbed LaFargeville’s baseball players last season after LaFargeville was unable to field a team and that is expected to continue this spring.
With his college plans set, Parliament is looking forward to playing one more season as a high school ball player in the north country, even though he will refrain from pitching.
“Just the group of guys that we have now, we can build off of what we did last year, they got to the sectional semis,” Parliament said. “I know the coaches really want to build off that season and I know it’s going to fun — one last ride with those.”
Parliament has been in contact with a few of Wofford other incoming freshmen, but will officially meet them in February.
