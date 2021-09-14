POTSDAM — Potsdam High School baseball coach Chris Donah, who also taught special education at the school, died Tuesday afternoon.
The school district will open one hour later than usual Wednesday. No cause of death was announced.
Donah also was a Potsdam alum, graduating in 1984.
One of Donah’s former players is current Jefferson Community College baseball coach Brandon Noble.
“I have some great memories from playing baseball for him and am very grateful for him,” Noble said. “He had high expectations and pushed us, which a lot of us enjoyed. He cared a lot about us and would go above and beyond outside of baseball, which makes this news very tough.”
In 2019 Donah was featured on an episode of “The Curse of Oak Island” on the History Channel.
Donah led the Potsdam baseball team to the NYSPHSAA Class C state championship game in 2017, falling 7-3 to Section 1’s North Salem.
Donah was also a past club champion at the St. Lawrence University golf course.
