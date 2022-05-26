CANTON — The Salmon River baseball team encountered a rough start this season against Canton, but ended it with a 5-3 victory over the Golden Bears in the Section 10 Class B championship game Thursday at St. Lawrence University.
Salmon River will host a Section 7 team Thursday at SLU in a state first-round game.
The teams met first April 28 in Canton and the Golden Bears led 9-0 after two innings and won 12-5.
But that was the last time the Shamrocks (13-4 overall) lost to a Section 10 team. Salmon River defeated Canton 7-1 on May 14, won the Northern Athletic Conference Central Division title and earned the top seed in the Section 10 Class B playoffs.
On Thursday, the Shamrocks were led by the pitching of Caiden Cartier, who held Canton (14-4) to just two hits and struck out eight. Cartier, and Canton’s starting pitcher David Zuhlsdorf, were named co-Most Valuable Players of the Central Division.
“The way the team has come together, we really avoid the messes when we can,” Shamrocks coach Tim Cook said. “We really only had one error that cost us a little bit. We just played a clean game. What we did all year was we were good at getting multiple people pitching.”
Salmon River picked up just four hits against Zuhlsdorf, but took advantage of Canton miscues.
“I’m very happy with the direction our program is going in,” said Canton coach Matt Caufield, whose team was the first Golden Bear squad to finish with a winning record in more than 20 years. “I told the seniors that, unfortunately, they didn’t have an opportunity to see us win our first title, but because of them is why our program is more in the direction it is. They’ve influenced the younger kids to love the game of baseball. We’re going to have some championships in our future.”
Luke Miller singled with one out in the bottom of the first for Salmon River, stole second and then scored on a throwing error to give the Shamrocks an early lead.
Canton answered in the top of the second when Daven LaFaver and Nate Romano walked and then Zuhlsdorf was hit by a pitch to load the bases.
A throwing error on a batted ball by Luke Wentworth led to Romano and Zuhlsdorf scoring to put Canton ahead 2-1.
In the bottom of the third inning Bronson Bero singled for Salmon River, moved to second on a walk to Ryan Oakes and then scored the tying run on a double to deep left field by Luke Miller.
“You go up there and hit the ball and hopefully it goes (out of the stadium),” Miller said of his double. “It motivates the whole team. It’s huge.”
The Shamrocks went up 4-2 in the fourth when Rick Chatland and Cartier led off the inning by drawing walks.
Chatland scored on a throwing error and with two outs Bero singled to left-center to score Cartier.
“We hit the ball pretty well and not many errors,” Bero said. “I try to get on base and score.”
Canton threatened in the fifth after Lane Rayburn and Scottie Ahlfeld walked to start the inning. Tanner Hazelton reached on a fielder’s choice. Sam Roiger hit a ground ball and the Shamrock infielder was not sure where to throw the ball, which led to Ahlfeld scoring on another fielder’s choice to cut the lead to 4-3.
But Cartier got out of the jam with the lead by striking out the next two Canton hitters.
“I was using the curveball and kept them guessing and off-balance,” Cartier said. “I just put the ball over the plate and let them hit it and let the defense get the outs.”
Salmon River used a two-out rally in the sixth inning to add one more run. Bero walked. Pinch runner Jacob Hopseker stole second and scored on a throwing error.
Miller and Bero both finished with two hits for the Shamrocks.
