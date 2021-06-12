NEWPORT — Led by Jonah Shearer, Beaver River rallied to defeat West Canada Valley, 8-2, on Saturday to win the Section 3 Class C-2 baseball title.
Shearer scattered six hits and struck out 12 in a complete-game effort to record the win for second-seeded Beaver River, which completes its season at 20-2.
Shearer also went 2-for-3 at the plate, drove in a run and scored twice for the Beavers, Kadin Martin doubled and singled and Brandon Atwood doubled in two runs.
Beaver River has now won a sectional title in baseball in three different decades, including in 2008 and 2013.
Top-seeded West Canada Valley, which led 2-0 in the second inning, finishes its season at 14-1.
