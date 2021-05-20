LOWVILLE — Logan Hess and his South Jefferson teammates continue to play aggressive baseball and as a result, completed a sweep of rival Lowville on Wednesday evening.
Hess went 3-for-4, including an RBI double, and second baseman Nolan Widrick singled twice, knocked in two runs and scored twice to spark the Spartans to an 11-1 victory over the Red Raiders in a Frontier League “B” Division game.
“For sure, we were ready to come out and fire, we wanted this one bad, we wanted to make a statement here,” Hess, a senior shortstop, said. “We’re aggressive, we want to score, we want to hit, we want to keep the chain moving. That’s our mojo, keeping the chain moving right now.”
South Jefferson totaled 12 hits on the day to back sophomore pitcher Kaleb Peters, who combined with Jack Buckingham to limit Lowville to two hits in a game shortened to five innings because of a 10-run mercy rule.
With the win, the Spartans (7-1) won their third consecutive game against the Red Raiders (5-4) this week to seize command of the division.
“It’s a different vibe when we’re playing Lowville, for sure,” Hess said. “Having them battle back and forth every year, it’s nice to get the sweep this year. I love it, there’s a lot of competition within these series with the teams in our division, there’s nothing better than coming home with a sweep.”
“It’s awesome, it’s amazing,” said Spartans’ senior right fielder Max Gray said. “Previous years it’s been really competitive and this year, it’s amazing to sweep them.”
The game was in stark contrast to the previous two, especially on Monday, when South Jefferson outlasted Lowville, 12-11, by scoring six runs in the bottom of the seventh, after Lowville had scored nine runs in the top of the inning, to post a home victory.
On Saturday, the Spartans edged past the Red Raiders, 4-2, in nine innings, in the first game of the series in Lowville.
Wednesday’s game was played in just one hour and 45 minutes, with Peters setting the pace on the mound.
“We had the mindset of going in hard and just completing the job,” Gray said. “We like to put the ball in play.”
“We have a well-rounded group of kids, who are good athletes,” South Jefferson coach Kyle Peters said. “We like to be aggressive at the plate and get on base to set things up.”
The Spartans scored in every inning, including plating six runs over the first two innings with four hits in each frame.
In the first, Widrick reached on an infield single, Hess singled to center field and Widrick scored on Gray’s bloop single to right field. Two batters later, Colby Randall followed with an RBI single to center field for a 2-0 South Jefferson advantage.
In the second inning, the first four Spartans’ batters singled, including a bunt single by Corey Roberts to load the bases. Widrick followed with a two-run single to center field, Zachary Blevins hit an RBI sacrifice fly to left field, and the fourth run of the inning came across on an infield throwing error for a 6-0 Spartans’ lead.
After Peters helped his cause with an RBI single in the third inning, Lowville scored its lone run of the game in the bottom of the inning on Aiden Zehr’s RBI single to center field to trim the lead to 7-1.
“I think they have a lot more older kids than we do,” said Kaleb Peters, who has won both of his first two varsity starts. “We’re a very young team and it’s big statement win going against an older team like that.”
South Jefferson tacked on two more runs in the fourth as Blevins walked, Hess doubled and both scored when Gray reached on an infield error as the ball bounded into left field for a 9-1 advantage.
In the fifth, Evan Widrick walked to lead off the inning and later scored on a wild pitch and Hess followed with an RBI triple to the right-field corner to complete the 10-run margin at 11-1.
Kaleb Peters allowed only one hit and one unearned run in four innings of work, striking out five while walking four.
“Kaleb was lights out for us today, he’s not very overpowering, but he got the job done,” Hess said.
“I felt great, I felt like I was throwing harder and I felt like they couldn’t hit anything that I threw,” said Kaleb Peters, who also singled twice and drove in a run.
Peters tossed 64 pitches in his four innings, with 36 of them for strikes, including 11 of them first-pitch strikes.
“We just couldn’t get ahead of the fastball,” Lowville coach Dan Myers said. “We couldn’t get ahead, they put the ball in play and Peters kept us off balance, we couldn’t get set in the box and make some big hits and get some traffic on there. And they had traffic every inning, so when you give leadoff walks like we did, it puts us in a tough spot. You get in a situation like that, it puts you on your heels.”
Buckingham pitched a scoreless fifth despite allowing two base runners, striking out two to finish off the victory.
“Jack Buckingham gave us some really good quality innings in relief on Saturday to hold them off, so I had all the confidence in the world in him coming in and finishing the game off today,” Kyle Peters said.
