CLAYTON — Adam Swenson, like many of his fellow proud alums of the Thousand Islands High School baseball program, is experiencing a renewed sense of excitement at varsity games this spring.

The Vikings are back in the Frontier League mix after reduced participation levels forced a one-year hiatus for the varsity squad last year, with three TI athletes opting to join neighboring Alexandria for a combined team hosted by the Purple Ghosts.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.