CROGHAN — Giovanni Dellamotta already had a plan in place for graduation. On June 26, the Italian foreign exchange student, who is a senior at Beaver River Central School, would welcome his family to his upstate New York home to see him complete his high school career in America.
After that, the family would travel downstate to spend some time touring New York City before returning back to Italy.
“But of course, now they can’t come,” Dellamotta said.
The rapid spread of COVID-19 has shut down schools in New York and throughout the United States. Italy has totaled more than 92,000 cases currently, the second most in the world behind the U.S.
Dellamotta, who played varsity soccer and basketball during his seven months at Beaver River, doesn’t know when he’ll be boarding a flight back to Italy, but he knows it’ll be soon.
“I’m here with EF, Education First, they’re sending back Italian students, so I’ll be back home, I don’t know, probably in a few weeks,” Dellamotta said.
For Dellamotta, home is San Mauro Pascoli in the Emilia Romagna region of Italy, a town of slightly more than 12,000 people on the east coast near the Adriatic Sea. A friend of his from that town is studying abroad in Kentucky and is also returning back to Italy in a matter of weeks.
Since Aug. 14, Dellamotta has lived in Croghan with Paul and Bonnie Mast, his host mother and father. His teammate in basketball and soccer, Zach Mast, is his host brother. This past month has been challenging as he’s bumped his weekly talks with his parents, Fabio Dellamotta and Paola Mengozzi, up from once a week to two or three times a week.
“In the beginning we weren’t too worried about (the coronavirus in Italy) because that’s the type of thing that you think about it and you think, ‘no, that’s never going to happen,’” Dellamotta said. “When it started getting serious and a lot people started contracting the virus, the hospitals couldn’t keep up with the work. So, they’re pretty worried right now, because of the quarantine (there) they can’t go to work, they’re stuck at home and can’t go anywhere.”
Dellamotta’s family has remained healthy throughout the pandemic. As of right now he doesn’t believe anyone he knows has contracted the virus, at least he hopes that’s the case.
Italy is beginning its fourth week of a nationwide lockdown. Dellamotta is staying strong but his concerns are growing.
“I’m very concerned for my grandparents because they’re older,” Dellamotta said. “Luckily right now they’re healthy.”
With Italy heavily affected by COVID-19 before the United States, Dellamotta sensed earlier how much havoc the virus could wreak.
“Yeah, a lot of people in America said it was just the flu, it wasn’t that big of a deal, which was kind of the same thing I thought,” Dellamotta said. “Now that it’s spreading out here, too, everyone is a little bit more concerned.”
According to Dellamotta, about a week and a half ago, EF asked its students if they wanted to return home.
“At first I said I wanted to stay here because I knew my family was healthy and I didn’t want my experience to end this way,” Dellamotta said. “I wanted to stay and say goodbye to all my friends.”
A few days later though, Dellamotta received another email from EF that said he would be sent home.
Dellamotta, unsure of when he’ll be returning to any form of schooling in Italy, is trying to keep up with his school work on his own.
In Italy, he attends a science-based school that focuses on math, physics and other sciences and continued to take challenging courses in those subject fields while attending Beaver River.
“I’m just trying to make the best of everything,” he said.
