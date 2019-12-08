MASSENA — Sydney Brown scored her 1,000th career point Saturday afternoon in Lowville’s 53-46 nonleague girls basketball victory against Massena.
Brown finished the game with 24 points, leading Lowville (2-1 overall) in scoring. She hit 11 free throws and brought down 10 rebounds to secure the double-double.
Emma Dening produced 10 points and had nine rebounds for Lowville.
Laylah Bingham scored a team-high 11 points for Massena. Novaleigh LeGrow and Tori Jacobs each scored eight points.
INDIAN RIVER 49, BISHOP GRIMES 48
After trailing by 12 at halftime, Indian River staged a second-half comeback to defeat Bishop Grimes in a nonleague game in Philadelphia.
Brenlee Dingman finished with a team-high 13 points for the Warriors (2-1). Adrien LaMora finished with 12 points while LaKaiya Butcher had 10.
Laura Morial and Jenna Sloan led Bishop Grimes (0-1) with 12 and 10 points respectively.
SOUTH JEFFERSON 67, CARTHAGE 29
Jackie Piddock dropped 23 points for South Jefferson in the Spartans’ Frontier League “A” Division win over Carthage in Adams.
Piddock was nine-for-10 from the field and hit all three of her 3-point shots for the Spartans (2-0). She also had nine assists and seven steals. Taylor Scoville had 10 points and four rebounds.
Anna Scott and Kiannah Ward led Carthage (0-2) with eight points each.
MARCELLUS 58, GENERAL BROWN 21
Katie MacLachlan scored 16 points to lead Marcellus past General Brown (1-2) in a nonleague game in Dexter. Hannah Durand followed up with 15 points.
HAMMOND 84, MORRISTOWN 17
Kelsey Bennett scored 31 points as Hammond won the Morristown Tournament by defeating the host Green Rockets. Kylie Vaughn added 14 points for Hammond.
LISBON 48, SACKETS HARBOR 37
Abby Flack and Olivia McLear both scored 15 points as Lisbon beat Sackets Harbor in the consolation game of the Morristown Tournament.
Lauren Sholette led Sackets Harbor with 13 points.
BOYS BASKETBALL
HARRISVILLE 64, BEAVER RIVER 49
Nolan Parow scored 20 points to lead Harrisville past Beaver River in the Harrisville Tournament championship.
Parow led the Pirates with four 3-pointers. Will Taylor hit three 3-pointers en route to scoring 11 points for Harrisville.
Zach Mast scored a team-high 21 points for Beaver River (2-1) and recorded four steals. Noah Zehr backed Mast up with 10 points.
REMSEN 88, SANDY CREEK 81
Maddox Brown led Sandy Creek in scoring with 19 points, but the Comets fell on the road to nonleague opponent Remsen in double overtime.
Taylib Kimball and Zach Paternoster finished with 18 and 17 points, respectively, for the Comets (0-2). Paternoster also contributed a team-high 18 rebounds.
Griffen Klossner and Mike Sacco led the way for Remsen with 27 and 26 points, respectively.
MALONE 76, LYME 71 (OT)
Payton Poirier scored 24 points to lead the Huskies past Lyme in a nonleague game in Pottersville.
Keegan Monette scored 14 points and Jake VanSteenburg added 11 for Malone.
LISBON 62, BRUSHTON-MOIRA 43
Kaiden Mussen scored 20 points as Lisbon defeated Brushton-Moira in the championship game of the Darcy Tournament in Lisbon.
Teagan Jordan scored 12 points and Jackson LaRock added 11.
Logan Bassett led Brushton-Moira with 10 points.
GOUVERNEUR 62, HAMMOND 39
Garret Leclair scored 14 points and Connor Wood added 13 to send the Wildcats past Hammond in the consolation game in Lisbon.
Caden Storie and StanLee Durham both added 10 points for Gouverneur.
Brandon LaRock led Hammond with 14 points.
MCKEEL CHRISTIAN 73, OFA 65
Trent Sargent scored 15 points as OFA lost to host McKeel Christian in a nonleague game.
MeSean Johnson and Jackson Jones both scored 14 points.
FONDA-FULTONVILLE 65, MADRID-WADDINGTON 41
Jack Ally scored 25 points for host Fonda-Fultonville in a nonleague win over the Yellowjackets.
Brennan Harmer paced Madrid-Waddington with 18 points.
EDWARDS-KNOX 66, MORRISTOWN 16
Joseph Hart scored 18 points as Edwards-Knox defeated Morristown in the consolation game of the Harrisville Tournament.
Tyler Scott tallied 15 points and Avery Whitford added 10.
