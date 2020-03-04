POTSDAM — The Canton girls basketball team will get a chance to repeat as Section 10 overall champions after knocking off Class C champion St. Lawrence Central 60-53 in an overall semifinal Wednesday night at SUNY Potsdam’s Maxcy Hall.
Canton (20-3 overall), the Class B champion, will face Class D champion Hammond in the overall championship game at 6 p.m. Friday at Maxcy Hall.
Sarah Sieminski led the Golden Bears with a 21-point effort and Maddie Hoy added 14 points.
Marissa McLean scored 16 points for the Larries (11-12). Mackenzie Moreau supplied 12 points and Maggi Yandoh added 11.
HAMMOND 55, MASSENA 36
Avery Kenyon finished with 21 points to lead Hammond (23-1) past Class A champion Malone in the first semifinal.
Kelsey Bennett scored 16 points for the Red Devils and Landree Kenyon added 10.
Leah Gallagher paced the Huskies (13-9) with 25 points.
CANTON’S CHISHOLM HONORED
Katie Chisholm became the first Canton girls basketball player in four years to win the Jan Reetz Award, which goes to a top Section 10 basketball player who also excels as a student and in the community.
Canton’s last winner was Natalie DiSalvo in 2016. Chisholm is a four-year starter and a team captain who averaged 15.7 points this season. She played on four Section 10 Class B championships with Canton and helped the Bears reach the Class B state semifinals last year.
The other finalists included Chisholm’s teammate Sarah Sieminski, Hammond’s Avery Kenyon, Malone’s Leah Gallagher and St. Lawrence Central’s Marissa McLean.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.