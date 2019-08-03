JOHNSON CITY — Both Central region boys and girls teams went 2-0 in Saturday’s games at the Basketball Coaches Association of New York Summer Hoops Fest at Johnson City High School.
The Central girls beat the Capital Region, 50-29, in the morning session before topping Southern Tier, 76-69, in the late game to go a perfect 3-0 in pool play. Central will play either Rochester or Hudson Valley in an 8:30 a.m. semifinal Sunday. Thousand Islands’ Kennady Amo is part of the Central team.
The North Country girls team, comprised of Section 7 and 10 athletes, lost to Buffalo and Suffolk.
The Central boys team, which has Lowville twin brothers Gavin and Aidan Macaulay, bounced back with wins over North Country and Suffolk to go 2-1 in pool play. North Country lost its final game of pool play to Mid-Hudson.
Semifinal games will be at 8:30 a.m. with title games at 1 p.m. at Johnson City High School.
South Jefferson girls basketball players participated in the Battle of New York tournament at Shenendehowa high school this weekeend.
The Spartans split their games Saturday, losing to Queensbury 51-23, then defeating Shaker 48-47 on a Jackie Piddock game-winning shot. Piddock finished with 37 points in South Jefferson’s game versus Shaker.
The Spartans will play Colonie at 12:45 p.m. Sunday.
