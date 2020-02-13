CHATEAUGAY — Chateaugay senior Jonah McDonald is Section 10’s all-time boys basketball scoring leader.
McDonald scored on a driving, right-handed layup Wednesday for his 1,909th career point during Chateaugay’s 77-41 Northern Athletic Conference East Division victory over Tupper Lake to break the record that had stood for a little more than a year.
McDonald, who wasn’t in the starting lineup for just the third time in his four-year varsity career Wednesday, surpassed Canton’s Declan Porter, who broke a 40-year-old record in December 2018 for the Section 10 mark.
“What a great senior night in Chateaugay,” said Chateaugay coach Mike Martin. “This was a fantastic way to cap off a great regular season, and having Jonah pass Porter for the all-time section scoring record on senior night is pretty cool. What an amazing accomplishment.”
McDonald scored the record-breaking points with 7 minutes, 25 seconds remaining in the second quarter after entering the game midway through the first quarter. He finished the game with 23 points and currently sits atop the section with 1,929 career points.
“That was his decision,” said Chateaugay assistant coach Jason LaPlante. “Jonah came to us a couple of weeks ago and asked if it would be possible to start the game this way. Mikey and I agreed that it was the proper thing to do, so we did.”
It wasn’t the first time in McDonald’s four-year varsity career that he sat on the bench at the start of the game.
“I didn’t start on senior nights in both my freshman and sophomore seasons,” said McDonald, who surpassed Mackenzie Patnode’s school scoring mark of 1,843 points three games ago. “I am glad that they (the two scoring milestones) are over, now we can concentrate on making our run to the (Section 10 Class D) title.”
McDonald, who entered the game averaging 31.8 points per game, added eight rebounds, eight assists and eight steals in the final regular-season home game of his career.
The Bulldogs entered the game No. 1 in the state and concluded the NAC season with a 14-0 mark with a 20-0 overall record.
Freshman Walker Martin added 21 points to the win, including seven of the team’s 18 three-point baskets during senior night.
“We are so proud of these six seniors — Logan Secore, Carson Richards, Aiden Tam, Jeremyah “JJ” Johnston, Cameron Tracy and Jonah McDonald,” Martin said. “They are great young men and have done everything we have ever asked of them.”
Eli Kulzer and Skyler Pickering combined for 32 points, 17 and 15 respectively, to lead the Tupper Lake.
Canton’s Porter established the Section 10 mark during his senior season last year. He surpassed former Canton high school and Syracuse University player Hal Cohen, who had set the Section 10 record in the mid-1970s. Porter broke the record early in the season but was hampered by an ankle injury the rest of the season and was unable to add to his total.
Former Malone high school standout Missy West, who graduated in 1996, holds the overall Section 10 basketball scoring record with 2,605 career points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.