COPENHAGEN — The Golden Knights were eight minutes away from advancing. Leading Faith Heritage by six heading into the fourth quarter of last season’s Section 3 Class D first-round boys basketball playoff game, Copenhagen was confident that in its first sectional appearance in over five years, it would be moving on to the second round.
A fourth quarter collapse nixed those plans, instead the Golden Knights saw another promising season end just a tad too soon.
But, for most of the team, the disappointment did not last very long. They knew what they were returning: Cody Powis, Lucas Graves, Keegan Morrow, Tucker Carroll and Shareef Stokely were all key players on offense and defense last season.
The confidence heading into the 2019-20 season is more than there.
“We’re excited, we return pretty much all of the scoring. The kids feel like they have a chip on their shoulder,” Copenhagen coach Logan Spaulding said. “Finishing third place the last two years, knowing that they’ve had the chemistry and composure. Now they’re growing into two-three-four year varsity players and they’re now mentally ready for that next step and not just give into being third place. They want more and they want to leave Copenhagen with more than just, ‘we were a good team.’”
However, they also know what they are facing. The Frontier League “D” Division is one of the most talented in the area.
Along with Copenhagen, there’s LaFargeville followed by schools like Sandy Creek and Sackets Harbor. But, right now they all look up to Lyme, the defending Section 3 Class D champion that is fully reloaded and prepared to repeat.
With all that said, this week has become important despite being just the second full week of the season. On Tuesday, Copenhagen topped LaFargeville, a 72-46 win where Morrow scored 26 points, Powis and Graves scored 12 and Carroll finished with 11.
And tonight, Lyme comes to town in a 7 p.m. start in Copenhagen. The Indians (3-1) are fresh off a big victory against Sandy Creek where Kyle Gaumes scored 37 points in the 76-61 win, he’s a weapon that Lyme didn’t have last season.
Despite the additional players, Copenhagen’s preparation doesn’t change all that much.
“We’ve always known that they’ve been a tough team, we’ve just been preparing for how they play and what they do individually and try and prepare for it the best we can,” Powis said.
Like LaFargeville did in its first meeting with Lyme last season, Copenhagen can make a statement with a win over Lyme.
“I think it shows that we’re here,” Graves said. “Don’t forget about us.”
The Golden Knights biggest strength is their ability to press hard and play well in transition.
“I think our specialty this year is going to be our fast break,” Graves said. “We’re going to get steals, speed them up and change their game play.”
Being an experienced team helps. Carroll and Morrow are both seniors while Powis, Graves and Stokely are juniors.
“We’ve been doing this, or I have for the past three or four years,” Graves said. “So, we’ve had a bunch of time to work it out.”
Stokely often is responsible for an opponent’s point guard, a task made even more challenging by Lyme’s Jake Bombard and Gaumes.
“I don’t reach a lot, I normally just wait for them to put the ball in a place where I can get it instead of reaching,” Stokely said. “I wait for them to make the mistake not myself.”
While the press defense goes to work up the court, Tucker Carroll lingers around the paint, prepared to defend the rim. At 6-foot-5, the senior’s lengthy arms and legs makes him a natural obstacle.
While Lyme doesn’t have someone that reaches Carroll’s height, players like Isaiah Wilson and Gaumes are strong drivers that finish well.
“I’m the stuffer, get out of my house. I protect the paint,” Carroll said.
Both Lyme and Copenhagen have their share of veterans who have played against each other multiple times per year for the past few years now. They use that familiarity to try and exploit weaknesses in the other’s game.
“It makes it a lot more difficult and it makes it a lot more fun,” Carroll said. “We know who they are and they know who we are so that makes it that much more challenging and more fun.”
For Carroll and leading scorer Morrow, this will be their last, first game against Lyme. Part of what makes this season so important for Copenhagen are the seniors who will be leaving once the season comes to a close.
“This is definitely our best opportunity to do something special,” Powis said. “We got Keegan and Tucker, this is their last year and they’re two big factors on our team. This is definitely the year to do something special.”
