Senior forward Charli Carroll of the state championship Copenhagen girls basketball team and junior guard Nathan Mashaw of the state runner-up Heuvelton boys basketball team lead north country players on the announced all-state teams, presented by the New York State Sportswriters Association.
Both Carroll and Mashaw are the north country’s lone first-team selections for the squads issued for teams across the state. Both were first-team members of Times All-North teams in April.
Carroll, a 6-foot-2 center for the Golden Knights, averaged 15.9 points per game and 11.5 rebounds per game for Copenhagen, which won the state Class D title, 47-39 over Sherman on March 19 at Hudson Valley Community College in Troy. Carroll added six steals per game on the season and dared opponents to come near the basket with her defensive prowess.
“Her shot-blocking ability became a staple to our defense and her offense stabilized our attack,” said Copenhagen coach Natalie Scott.
Heuvelton’s Mashaw put up 19 ppg, five rebounds a game and 4.6 assists a game for the Bulldogs, who advanced to the state Class D final before falling to Avoca-Prattsburgh, 70-58. With another season to go, Mashaw blossomed as a leader during his junior year.
“He has become a confident leader for this team and elevated his game to a new level,” said Heuvelton coach Josh McAllister.
Chateaugay junior Walker Martin landed a spot on the all-state Class D second team. Martin, a 6-foot guard, also appeared on the Times All-North first team, averaging 21 points a game and six rebounds and five assists a game.
Harrisville’s Tanner Sullivan, a sophomore, made the all-state fifth team, averaging more than 15 points per game.
Sackets Harbor’s Tyler Green, the Times All-North MVP in his senior year, reached the all-state sixth team as the 6-2 guard averaged 27.5 ppg. Morristown’s Aaron Woodcock, another Times All-North first-team player, also made the sixth team, averaging 18.3 ppg.
Mashaw’s Heuvelton teammate Tristan Lovely made the eighth team. Chateaugay’s Ethan Cook and Harrisville’s Will Taylor each were honorable mention picks.
In Class C boys, Madrid-Waddington senior teammates Drew Harmer and Jacob Morgan made the eighth and 10th teams, respectively. Harmer averaged 17.2 ppg and Morgan 15.1 ppg.
In Class B boys, Canton’s Chris Downs made the all-state fourth team. The Times All-North MVP averaged 20.2 ppg and 12 rebounds per game for the Golden Bears as a 6-6 senior forward. Lowville junior Brody Brown won 10th-team selection. The 6-3 guard and Times All-North first-teamer averaged 16.9 ppg. Sam Roger of Canton was an honorable mention pick. Malone senior Evan Miller made the Class A honorable mention team.
For Class D girls, Carroll’s senior teammate Raegan Dalrymple made the all-state second team. Dalrymple, also a Times All-North first team player, averaged 15.8 ppg and 10.3 rebounds per game for the champion Golden Knights as a 6-0 forward.
Heuvelton’s Bella Doyle, a senior, was selected to the third team, posting 13.2 ppg as a center/forward.
Hammond teammates Landree Kenyon and Ava Howie made the fifth and sixth teams, respectively. Kenyon, a sophomore, averaged 19.8 ppg and Howie, a freshman, posted 14.6 ppg.
In Class A girls, Times All-North MVP Adrien LaMora of Indian River was named to the all-state third team. The 6-0 senior headed to Canisius, averaged 20.2 ppg for the Warriors.
In Class B girls, South Jefferson’s Jackie Piddock, also a Times All-North first-team pick, reached the all-state third team, averaging 24.0 ppg. The senior is headed to Division I Marist.
Also in Class B, General Brown junior Kori Nichols made the fourth team, averaging 14.4 ppg for the Lions.
General Brown teammate and fellow junior Ainsley Fuller reached the all-state seventh team by averaging 12.1 ppg for the Lions. Gouverneur’s Raelin Burns also reached the seventh team. The senior averaged 16.2 ppg.
Canton’s Maddie Hoy was an honorable mention pick for Class B. The senior posted 12.2 ppg.
