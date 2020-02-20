HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
ROME — Faith Fellowship Christian School, of Watertown, defeated Mohawk Valley Christian Academy, 61-50, to win their second straight North Country Athletic Conference tournament title last week.
Senior guard Autumn Calkins-Condiff scored 28 points and added six rebounds for Faith Fellowship, which finished 7-0 in conference play. Sophomore Elisa Gonzales added 11 points and four rebounds and senior Samantha Cotrill contributed six rebounds and five assists.
Mohawk Valley received 28 points from Lexis Levellie.
Faith Fellowship, which in 2019 won its first championship in 25 seasons, claimed back-to-back conference titles for the first time in school history.
