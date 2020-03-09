High school basketball
Game times have been announced for the Lowville boys and South Jefferson girls state basketball playoff games.
Lowville (22-1) will take on Section 4 champion Binghamton Seton Catholic Central (19-3) in a Class B quarterfinal 6:30 p.m. Sunday at the Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena. South Jefferson (22-2) will face Norwich (17-6) in a Class B quarterfinal beforehand at 4:45 p.m. at the same location.
Both Section 4 teams won their sectional titles over the weekend.
