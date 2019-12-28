SACKETS HARBOR — Lucas Graves posted 24 points and eight assists as the Copenhagen boys basketball beat Sackets Harbor, 61-51, in the opening round of the Charlie Bridge tournament on Friday night.
Cody Powis accumulated 11 points for the Golden Knights (5-1), who will play Hermon-DeKalb in the championship game.
Tyler Green netted 24 points and Mason Mendelson logged a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Patriots (3-3, 2-3). Sackets Harbor takes on Immaculate Heart Central for third place.
HERMON-DEKALB 77, IMMACULATE HEART 28
Zach Denesha drained nine 3-pointers as part of a 33-point effort as the Green Demons routed the Cavaliers in the first round of the Charlie Bridge tournament at Sackets Harbor.
Jay Carrow contributed 19 points for Hermon-DeKalb (9-0).
Cooper Lawler scored 10 points for Immaculate Heart Central (0-6).
LOWVILLE 51, OWEGO 27
All-tournament MVP Aidan Macaulay totaled 16 points as the Red Raiders downed the Indians in the finals of the More Than a Game Tournament at SRC Arena in Syracuse.
Gavin Macaulay, who was also an all-tournament selection, added 12 points for Lowville (6-1). Chad Bach also scored 12 points for the Red Raiders.
Evan Hamed led Owego (4-4) with 11 points.
LAFARGEVILLE 64, BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 46
Wyatt Parliament netted 26 points as the host Red Knights topped the Panthers in the first round of the LaFargeville tournament.
Andrew Eihorn collected 18 points and Jarrett Beach recorded a double-double of 14 points and 13 rebounds for LaFargeville (2-3), which plays Norwood-Norfolk in the final at 5 p.m. today.
Braden Fargo scored 13 points for Belleville Henderson (2-3, 1-3), which plays Edwards-Knox for third place at 4 p.m. today.
NORWOOD-NORFOLK 55, EDWARDS-KNOX 49
Joel Garriga scored 15 of his game-high 22 points in the second half to spark the Flyers rally past the Cougars in the LaFargeville tournament.
Nick Burke added nine points for Norwood-Norfolk (7-1), which rallied from a 12-point halftime deficit.
Avery Whitford pumped through five three-pointers in a 17-point effort for Edwards-Knox (3-5).
SOUTH LEWIS 67, OLD FORGE 56
Ian Anderson logged a double-double of 26 points and 11 rebounds as the Falcons defeated the Eskimos in the opening round of the Adirondack Tournament in Boonville.
Cody Spann added 12 points for South Lewis (4-4), which plays Camden at 5:45 p.m. today in the final.
Jimmy Connell was the game’s top-scorer with 28 points for Old Forge (5-2).
EAST SYRACUSE-MINOA 73, CARTHAGE 34
Jimmy Ferns posted 16 points as the Spartans downed the Comets in the opening round of the East Syracuse-Minoa tournament at East Syracuse.
Devin Mascato-Buffaloe contributed 14 points for East Syracuse-Minoa (6-0).
Zion Tevaga paced Carthage (1-3), which plays Cicero-North Syracuse at noon in the third-place game.
ST. LAWRENCE 59, ST. REGIS FALLS 43
Steven Horner connected for 24 points as the Larries topped the Saints in nonleague play at SUNY Potsdam.
Ansen Weegar tallied nine points for St. Lawrence (5-3).
Derek Provost generated 20 points for St. Regis Falls (2-6).
MALONE 80, BEEKMANTOWN 66
Payton Poirier provided 25 points as the Huskies rallied past the Eagles for a nonleague win in Malone.
Aiden Decillis chipped in 18 points for Malone (5-2).
Parker Kelly led all scorers with 29 points for Beekmantown (4-1).
NEWARK 52, HARRISVILLE 41
Josh Green’s 16 points led the Reds past the Pirates in first round of the Burkman Classic in Canton.
Justin Case collected 11 points for Newark (4-2), which plays host Canton in the final. Canton beat Madrid-Waddington, 68-46, in the other semifinal.
Nate Schmitt scored 15 points to lead Harrisville (4-1).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
SOUTH JEFFERSON 55, WESTHILL 53
Jackie Piddock sank a pair of late free throws to help the Spartans hold off the Warriors in the final of the More Than a Game Tournament at SRC Arena in Syracuse.
Piddock earned tournament MVP honors for South Jefferson (6-0).
In the consolation bracket, Canton topped Owego, 60-47.
ADIRONDACK 63, COPENHAGEN 41
Belle Kranbuhl’s 22 points helped the Wildcats beat the Golden Knights in a nonleague game at Boonville.
Cam Roberts added 14 points for Adirondack (6-2).
Morgan Smith scored 16 points for Copenhagen (5-1).
HEUVELTON 54, LISBON 36
Rayna Cameron scored 21 points as the host Bulldogs topped the Golden Knights in the first round of the Cindy Brady tournament in Heuvelton.
Molly Williams contributed nine points for Heuvelton (7-2), which plays Hermon-DeKalb in the title game today.
Alex McKee registered 12 points for Lisbon (3-3), which plays Colton-Pierrepont for third place.
HERMON-DEKALB 59, COLTON-PIERREPONT 46
Haile Bouchey racked up 21 points as the Green Demons defeated the Colts in the first round of the Cindy Brady tournament at Heuvelton.
Hillary Jones tossed in another 19 points for Hermon-DeKalb (3-3).
Emma Clemo and Amber Erwin anchored a balanced Colton-Pierrepont (3-5) with nine points each.
SARANAC 53, MALONE 36
Payton Couture paced the Chiefs with a game-high 18 points in a nonleague victory over the Huskies at Clinton Community College in Plattsburgh.
Sydney Myers added 14 points for Saranac (5-2).
Leah Gallagher led Malone (2-5) with 10 points.
THOUSAND ISLANDS 45, WATERTOWN 31
Kennady Amo’s 21 points helped the Vikings (4-2) beat the Cyclones (0-5) in nonleague play at Jefferson Community College.
In other action, Camden beat Carthage, 39-17, and Northern Adirondack topped Brushton-Moira, 53-32.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.