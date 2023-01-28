HARRISVILLE — Landree Kenyon generated 17 points as the Hammond girls basketball team beat Harrisville, 48-27, in an Northern Athletic Conference West Division game Saturday afternoon.
Ava Howie logged nine points for Hammond (10-0 overall, 6-0 league).
Isabel Miller provided 11 points for Harrisville (6-9, 0-7).
THOUSAND ISLANDS 58, BEAVER RIVER 49
Delaney Wiley scored 34 points to cross the 1,000-point mark in her career as the Vikings topped the Beavers (3-12, 2-10) in a Frontier League “C” Division game Friday night.
Jenna Pavlot added 22 points for Thousand Islands (8-5, 7-5).
n In Saturday’s action, Sandy Creek beat Altmar-Parish-Williamstown, 52-41, and Clinton topped South Lewis, 62-47.
BOYS BASKETBALL
BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 54, ALEXANDRIA 20
Brandon Dodge scored 13 points and Jacob Fargo generated 12 points as the Panthers cruised over the Purple Ghosts in a FL “D” Division game at Alexandria Bay.
Kayden Gordinier added 10 points for Belleville Henderson (9-6, 7-5).
Colton Hall scored 10 points to pace Alexandria (0-16, 0-13).
WATERTOWN 59, CORTLAND 51
Jack Adams scored a team-high 16 points, including four 3-pointers, and Seth Charlton supplied 14 points to propel the Cyclones past the Purple Tigers in a nonleague game played at Watertown.
Parker Moffett recorded a double-double of 11 points and 10 rebounds for Watertown (8-8), and Patrick Duah totaled 10 and eight rebounds.
Marvin Bell and Emerson Johnson each scored 15 points for Cortland (4-10).
INDIAN RIVER 50, SOUTH LEWIS 48
Tim Hardy scored 12 points and Ethan Petrus supplied 10 points as the visiting Warriors (2-13) defeated the Falcons (9-6) in a nonleague game played in Turin.
WEST CANADA VALLEY 70, BEAVER RIVER 50
Brayden Shepardson scored a game-high 30 points and Camerohn Ludwig contributed 21 points as the Indians (10-5) defeated the Beavers in a nonleague game at Beaver Falls.
Matthew Knight generated 15 points and seven rebounds for Beaver River (10-6), and Carter Rice and Ayden Moser each scored 10 points.
JORDAN-ELBRIDGE 75, LYME 52
Nolan Brunelle poured in 33 points as the Eagles defeated the Lakers in a nonleague game at Jordan-Elbridge.
Jack Barrigar contributed 14 points for Jordan-Elbridge (11-5) against Lyme (2-14).
WRESTLING
GOUVERNEUR makES DUAL SEMIS
The Wildcats won their pool to reach the NYSPHSAA Division II Dual Meet championships at SRC Arena in Syracuse.
Gouverneur won its group by beating Section 9’s Saugerties, 45-27, and Section 8’s Seaford, 43-26.
Eventual champion Tioga of Section 4 beat Gouverneur, 55-15, in the semifinals.
VOLLEYBALL
INDIAN RIVER 3, SANDY CREEK 1
Madison Bigelow racked up 23 digs, 14 service points, 11 kills and three aces as the Warriors wrapped up the regular season with a 25-18, 16-25, 25-22, 25-23 FL interdivision win over the Comets at Philadelphia.
Sydney Carbone collected 15 digs, 11 service points and 10 kills, while Maddy Moore posted 30 assists and 12 digs for Indian River (13-1).
WATERTOWN 3, UTICA PROCTOR 1
Olivia Urf provided 12 service points and eight assists as the host Cyclones got a 25-21, 25-17, 27-25, 25-11 nonleague win over the Raiders.
Makayla Rocha supplied 12 service points, eight aces and eight assists, while Augusta Boomhower collected 14 service points and 11 assists for Watertown (8-8, 7-7).
BOYS HOCKEY
ISLANDERS 6, NORWOOD-NORFOLK 3
Mason Savage scored five goals to propel the Islanders to an NAC win against the Flyers on Friday night in Clayton.
Colin Hynes scored a goal for the Islanders (5-6, 5-4) and Murray Fox registered three assists.
Goalie Brayton Bradley turned aside 19 shots for the Islanders. Caleb Averill made 29 saves for Norwood-Norfolk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.