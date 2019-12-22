OGDENSBURG — Avery Kenyon scored 24 points to pace Hammond past Ogdensburg Free Academy 58-50 in the championship game of the Ben Cordwell girls basketball tournament Saturday.
Kylie Vaughan contributed 10 points for the Red Devils (6-1 overall). Kelsey Bennett powered Hammond’s 17-point first quarter with eight points.
Emily Farrand and Riley Hough each scored 10 points for the Blue Devils (4-1). Gabrielle Morley added nine.
In the consolation game, Madrid-Waddington defeated Norwood-Norfolk 38-27.
SOUTH JEFFERSON 60, BISHOP LUDDEN 38
Jackie Piddock poured in 35 points and snagged 11 steals as the Spartans downed the Gaelic Knights in a nonleague game at Adams.
Macy Schultz added eight points for South Jefferson (5-0).
CANTON 60, PERU 45
Katie Chisholm struck for five 3-pointers and 18 points overall and Sarah Sieminski scored 15 points, including three 3-pointers, as Canton beat Peru in the championship game of the Don Petty Memorial Tournament in Canton.
Lexi Huiatt and Gretchen Warner each scored eight points for the Golden Bears (7-0).
Kathy McCarthy scored 16 points for Peru.
LOWVILLE 57, ST. LAWRENCE 41
Sydney Brown logged a double-double of 23 points and 12 rebounds as the Red Raiders took the consolation game of the Don Petty Memorial tournament in Canton.
Emma Dening chipped in with eight points for Lowville (5-2).
Maggi Yandoh led St. Lawrence (2-5) with 16 points.
HERMON-DEKALB 57, MORRISTOWN 28
Hillary Jones poured in 27 points as Hermon-DeKalb defeated Morristown (1-6) in a Northern Athletic Conference West Division game at SUNY Canton.
Kaley Hernandez added 10 points for the Demons (2-3), who outscored the Green Rockets 21-1 in the fourth quarter.
EDWARDS-KNOX 41, GOUVERNEUR 39
Lucy Frary scored 21 points and gave the Cougars’ their final lead with a basket with less than four seconds to play in a nonleague game at SUNY Canon.
Raelin Burns scored 23 points for the Wildcats, which rallied from 10 points behind to move ahead late in the game.
BOYS BASKETBALL
CHATEAUGAY 57, SARANAC 50
Jonah McDonald paced the Bulldogs with 26 points and 11 rebounds as they beat the state-ranked Chiefs in the North Country Challenge at North County Community College.
Walker Martin collected 15 points for Chateaugay (6-0).
Connor Recore tallied 23 points for Saranac (5-2), which is ranked eighth in the state in Class B.
ST. LAWRENCE 60, SARANAC LAKE 52
Ethan LaRock generated 13 points as the Larries pulled away for a victory in the North Country Challenge at North County Community College.
Cash Feeley added a double-double effort of 11 points and 13 rebounds for St. Lawrence (4-3).
Brady Yando scored 15 points for Saranac Lake (2-6).
MORRISTOWN 71, HAMMOND 62
Aaron Woodcock totaled 26 points as the host Green Rockets won the third-place game over the Red Devils in the Morristown Tournament.
Tristin Simmons added 19 points for Morristown (1-8).
Randy Durham led Hammond (0-6) with 24 points.
Hermon-DeKalb defeated Parishville-Hopkinton 70-44 in the championship.
THOUSAND ISLANDS 61, GOUVERNEUR 54
Joey Melfi posted 20 points and 11 rebounds as the Vikings picked up a nonleague victory over the Wildcats in Gouverneur.
Emmet Baker totaled 16 points for Thousand Islands (5-2).
NORWOOD-NORFOLK 49, COLTON-PIERREPONT 37
Luke Allen supplied 14 points as Norwood-Norfolk defeated Colton-Pierrepoint in a nonleague game at SUNY Canton in Canton.
Ryan Lashomb contributed 11 points and Cole Perretta nine for the Flyers (6-1).
Timmy Farnes scored 16 points for Colton-Pierrepont (0-8). Aiden Knight supplied 12 points and a team-high 18 rebounds.
LISBON 65, ALEXANDRIA 20
Jackson LaRock scored 23 points as Lisbon dashed to a nonleague victory over Alexandria at SUNY Canton.
Teagan Jordan added 14 points, Karter Jordan 12 and Kaiden Mussen 11 for the Golden Knights. Teagan Jordan and Mussen each supplied 11 rebounds.
Scott Diange scored 14 points for Alexandria (0-5).
BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 67, IHC 45
Jacob Fargo led four scorers in double figures as Belleville Henderson defeated host Immaculate Heart Central (0-5) in a nonleague game in Watertown.
Luke Corron scored 13 points, Braden Fargo added 12 and Kyle Moyer 10 for the Panthers (2-2).
Moyer also recorded eight steals and Corron pulled down seven rebounds.
